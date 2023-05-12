Pakistan’s Supreme Court rules Imran Khan’s arrest illegal





In major relief for Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the former prime minister’s arrest “unlawful” and ordered his immediate release after he appeared in court on his orders.

A three-member bench, consisting of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, delivered the verdict while hearing a motion against his arrest at the High Court premises in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The bench, while hearing Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, expressed anger at the way he was arrested by Paramilitary Rangers and ordered the authorities to present it to him.

The bench had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce the 70-year-old leader Khan by 4:30 p.m. local time when the court reconvenes.

Khan was brought to court under tight security. When he entered the courtroom, it was closed, and thereafter the bench resumed hearing the case.

“Good to see you,” Chief Justice Bandial told Khan.

After a brief hearing, the court declared Khan’s arrest “unlawful” and without consequence and ordered that he be released.

The court also ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday and pursue other legal remedies.

“You will have to accept whatever the High Court decides,” the top judge said.

Bandial also said it is the responsibility of every politician to ensure law and order.

During the hearing, Khan told the court that he was “removed from court” as he prepared for the biometric appearance before filing an appeal in a case.

Khan claimed to have been abused, saying he was beaten with truncheons and that such brutality was not even inflicted on criminals.

When the Chief Justice asked him to condemn the violence of the protesters, Khan distanced himself from the bloody protests saying he was in custody. “How am I responsible for the bloody demonstrations? ” he said.

He also said he never supported violence. “I urge everyone to avoid damaging public property,” he said, adding that he was just pushing for an election.

His lawyers later said in court that Khan also called off all protests.

At the start of the hearing earlier today, Chief Justice Bandial asked how an individual could be arrested on court premises. Judge Minallah observed that Khan had indeed entered the court premises. How can the right to justice be denied? He asked.

The court also observed that no one could be arrested by the court without the permission of the court clerk. She observed that arrest amounted to denying access to justice without fear or intimation, which was the right of every citizen.

He also said that entering a courthouse means going to court and how a person could be arrested after surrendering. If an individual goes to court, what does it mean to arrest him? said the Chief Justice.

Khans lawyer, Hamid Khan, told the court that his client had applied to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail before his arrest, but was arrested by paramilitary Rangers. “Rangers misbehaved with Imran Khan and arrested him,” the lawyer said.

The court also took note of around 90 to 100 Rangers personnel entering the court to arrest Khan. What dignity remains in the court if 90 people enter its premises? How can an individual be arrested on court premises? asked the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Bandial also observed at one point that the National Accountability Office was in contempt of court. They should have obtained permission from the court clerk before the arrest. Court staff members were also victims of abuse, he said.

Khan was arrested by the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday and a liability court handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days on Wednesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former prime minister approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday to quash NAB’s May Day warrants against his arrest and to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision to declare the arrest unlawful.

Earlier, the IHC expressing anger over the way Khan was arrested confirmed his arrest hours after his abduction.

