Juror who listened to Conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump





NEW YORK (AP) Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll unsuccessfully tried to have a man removed from the jury who found former President Donald Trump responsible for sexual abuse because he occasionally listened to provocative podcaster Tim Pool, recently unsealed court records revealed on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old juror eventually joined eight other anonymous jurors in delivering a unanimous verdict on Tuesday awarding Carroll $5 million in damages, finding that Trump abused the magazine columnist in 1996 at a Manhattan luxury department store.

Trump denied ever knowing Carroll and said the meeting at Bergdorf Goodman never happened. The jury rejected Carroll’s claim that she had been raped.

At one point during the trial, Carroll’s attorneys secretly complained to the judge that the scales might be tipped against their client because Juror No. 77 was biased in a way that demanded his dismissal from the jury.

In an April 30 court filing that was initially sealed, they noted that the juror, a man from the Bronx who worked in security, told the judge during jury selection that he had heard from him by listening Pool, who Carrolls’ lawyers have described as a far-right podcaster who consistently, aggressively and wholeheartedly espouses highly damaging views on the social and political issues directly involved in this case.

In arguing for the juror’s dismissal, Carrolls’ lawyers said Pool had at least twice on his show talked about the Carrolls case, saying in a June 2019 episode: This Woman: Should We Take Her Seriously? In my opinion, no. … I’m sorry, when you accuse someone of a crime 30 years after the fact, I don’t know what we can do for you.

Carrolls’ attorneys said they would have objected earlier by the time the trial was already underway, but an initial court transcript of juror comments misstated Pools’ name.

Journalists covering the trial, however, had noticed the mention of Pool by the jurors and wrote about it. Lawyers said they requested the removal of jurors the day after the information emerged.

The judge agreed to further question the juror, who told the court he had heard Pool three or four times in the past six months and believed his show featured guests including politicians and celebrities on the left , right, you know, balanced. The juror also said he had never heard of Carroll before, or anything on podcasts about women suing Trump for sexual harassment. He said he was confident he could be fair and impartial on both sides.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina opposed the dismissal of the jurors.

A juror’s political affiliation is not grounds for dismissal, even in a case involving a political figure, he wrote. He said Carrolls’ attorneys were trying to have Juror 77 removed from the panel because he admitted to occasionally listening to a podcast that could sometimes be considered conservative.

The judge let the juror stay on the panel.

The juror debate came to light on Wednesday when the judge unsealed documents related to the dispute.

After the jury announced its verdict, Tacopina said Trump firmly believed, like many people, that he could not get a fair trial in New York.

He said Trump’s belief was based in part on the panel of jurors.

Tacopina did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

One of Carrolls’ attorneys, Roberta Kaplan, said in an email: “We are grateful that the nine jurors, including Juror No. 77, not only stood by their oath as jurors, but deliberate to reach a fair, impartial and unanimous verdict.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is unrelated to Roberta Kaplan, told jurors after delivering their verdict that they now had the right to speak about the case and tell their stories.

But, he added: You would each individually have the right to identify yourself as someone who was or was not on this jury. My advice to you is not to identify yourself now or for a long time.

Pool, who has objected to being called an extremist, tweeted about the juror dispute on Wednesday, saying: If you think the show is far-right, you’re in a cult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-rape-trial-carroll-juror-tim-pool-38ec744f23f064d3aa75d3573183e9d5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos