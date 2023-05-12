Politics
Best Practices for Disaster Prepared Governments
To the chagrin of immunologists, virologists and public health experts, governments finished learning lessons of Covid-19. Policymakers around the world, faced with a cost-of-living crisis, are reluctant to spend huge sums of money to prepare for a pandemic. But some of the key lessons relate to how government works, and even cash-strapped countries should take basic steps to improve their crisis management capabilities. These measures could also help them prepare for climate change and other potential emergencies.
The UK experience offers important pointers. In 2019, just before the emergence of Covid-19, the UK ranked second on the Global Health Security Index, which assesses the ability of countries to detect, prevent and report epidemics. In 2016, the British government organized a three day simulation to estimate the impact of a possible influenza pandemic, by creating a risk management manual that he could use in the event of a contagious epidemic. Even so, the UK has struggled to control Covid-19 more than it should have. Like a recent report shows, the likely culprit behind the country’s haphazard response to the pandemic was not a lack of preparedness, but rather a dysfunctional political system.
During the pandemic, some countries have managed to ensure effective coordination between central and subnational governments. In Germany, for example, national and state policymakers came together in the first months of the crisis to forge a unified approach that enabled diverse local responses. Similarly, Australian policymakers joined forces during the initial outbreak to develop a cohesive national strategy incorporating local expertise.
In the UK, by contrast, the pandemic has strained relations between the UK government and the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The national government supported the nationwide purchase of personal protective equipment and diagnostics in the early weeks of the pandemic and ran the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme (otherwise known as the furlough scheme ) followed by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
But the UK’s unified response to the pandemic fell apart on May 10, 2020, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson eased the country’s containment measures. The rulers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Vehemently opposed Johnson’s decision. Their protests exposed not only the disconnect between Westminster and UK devolved governments, but also Johnson’s ignorance of the country’s governance structure. Pandemic preparedness requires dialogue, joint decision-making, and the sharing of information and resources, especially between governments controlled by different political parties.
In the UK, this failed in all four governments. He also failed on another level in England. The lack of engagement with local governments and cities has made it extremely difficult to design and implement an effective response to the pandemic. While local authorities in England have extensive and specific duties in an emergency, the national government did not know or trust their abilities. In the decade before the pandemic, the the government has drastically cut funding to local authorities, leaving them with more responsibilities but fewer resources and insufficient capacities.
At the start of the first Covid lockdown, local authorities faced an almost existential struggle to deliver basic services. Costs skyrocketed and revenues plummeted after Johnson government suspended business property taxes. In order to keep local policy makers on a leash, the government has decided to provide additional funding gradually and consider future requests on a case-by-case basis, further weakening the ability of local officials to plan and prepare.
To prepare for future emergencies, the UK government needs to invest in local data collection capacity and crisis management personnel. It must also restore local government funding so that municipalities and regional governments are not overstretched.
Another crucial lesson for building the crisis management capacity of governments is that policy makers must foster long-term relationships that allow them to harness the power and reach of the private sector. During the pandemic, some governments have worked with businesses to plan and roll out workplace rules, design programs to support business owners, ensure efficient supply and invest in testing and tracing facilities, as well than in the development and acquisition of new vaccines.
THE vaccine task force, which the UK government created to facilitate the rapid production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, is a good example. But even there, trust and collaboration were limited. In a 2021 conference On her experiences chairing the task force, Kate Bingham, managing partner of a venture capital firm, described a deep distrust of entrepreneurs and managers, who were often viewed and treated like fat cats. looking for money whose only interest was to rip off taxpayers. Government officials, she added, had little interest in understanding the difference between rent-seeking and economic value private sector activity.
Unfortunately, the ad hoc nature of the UK’s response effectively led to certain contracts go to big cats and profiteers. In 2021, a group of business leaders produce a roadmap for successful public-private partnerships. They recommended that the government make a real long-term commitment and action, put merit ahead of existing relationships when offering roles to private actors, and ensure that everyone brings a real expertise rather than just a desire to put pressure on elected officials. Any government wishing to engage with business at a meaningful level should adopt these guidelines.
Over the coming decades, climate-related disasters, pandemics, waves of migration and violent conflict will push government capacities to the limit. To develop crisis management mechanisms that can withstand future shocks, national governments cannot afford to ignore the lessons of the pandemic, in particular the need to establish long-term trusted partnerships with subnational authorities. and local business leaders.
