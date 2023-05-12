Center using technology as an agent of inclusion: PM Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India sees technology as a tool for the nation’s progress, not a means to assert dominance.

Our government has used technology as an agent of inclusion, the Prime Minister said while citing multiple examples, including the penetration of Using the UPI , trinity jam , GeM Portal , CoWin Portal and e-NAM among others. He also highlighted how technology is becoming a powerful tool for empowerment while eliminating imbalances and promoting social justice.

Modi was addressing a function held here at Pragati Maidan for the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day

which is observed every year on May 11 to mark the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. He said the Pokhran test not only helped India to prove its scientific capabilities but also gave a boost to the global stature of the nation.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to the scientific and technological advancement of the country worth more than Rs 5800 crores.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the gathering and said that the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998 gave the world the message that although India is a peace-loving nation that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and in Ahimsa Paramo Dharma (non-violence is the ultimate moral virtue), she will not let anyone undermine the sovereignty, integrity and unity of the nation .

India not only wished for peace for itself, but carried the message to the world. Visionaries like Lord Buddha and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi are India’s gift to the world. We have never invaded or enslaved any country. But, the Pokhran tests gave the message that we will give an appropriate response to every step taken against our dignity, Singh said.

The National Technology Day celebration was launched by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honor Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who have worked for India’s scientific and technological progress and ensured the passing the Pokhran tests in May 1998.

Referring to the theme – From Schools to Startups – Stimulating Young Minds to Innovate – of Thursday’s event, the Prime Minister explained the solid foundations that have been laid in the country over the past nine years to boost young minds and said more than 10 thousand ATAL DIY labs in 700 neighborhoods have become hotbeds of innovation.

India’s Tinker-preneurs will soon become the world’s leading entrepreneurs, Modi said while reporting how more than 75 lakh students are working on more than 12 lakh innovation projects in Atal Tinkering Labs.

This, the prime minister said, is a sign of young scientists coming straight out of schools and reaching the farthest corners of the country. He stressed that it is everyone’s duty to hold them, nurture their talent and help them implement their ideas.

Noting that hundreds of startups have already been incubated in Atal Innovation Centers (AICs), Modi said these centers are becoming the new labs of the New India.

