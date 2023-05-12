Politics
People’s interests, Myanmar and economic cooperation key takeaways from ASEAN summit – Reuters
The 42nd ASEAN Summit closed on May 11 with leaders from the regional bloc stressing their commitment to pay attention to the interests of the people, the protection of human rights in Myanmar and enhanced economic cooperation.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year, presented the agreed questions to the media at the end of the two-day conference in Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist site. on the island of Flores, in the province of East Nusa Tenggara.
On the issue of attention to the interests of ordinary people in ASEAN, Widodo said that they include the protection of migrant workers and victims of human trafficking.
The people’s issues have become the interests of the region’s leaders, the Indonesian president noted.
“I have called on ASEAN countries to take strict action against major players,” he added.
On the issue of human rights protection in Myanmar, Widodo said violations cannot be tolerated.
In dealing with the Myanmar issue, he said, ASEAN will stick to its five-point consensus, which means ASEAN must engage all stakeholders, and this issue must be firmly held by ASEAN “because ASEAN’s credibility is now at stake”, Widodo noted.
Indonesia is ready to talk with whoever it needs, including military authorities and all other stakeholders in Myanmar on humanitarian interests, Widodo said.
“The important thing I want to stress is that commitment is not recognition,” he said.
Widodo said Myanmar was not invited to the ASEAN summit but it was not “megaphone diplomacy” by Indonesia and in line with the five-point consensus.
“We hope that Myanmar also has a political commitment to the internal dialogue between them and what I have to stress again is that commitment does not mean recognition. That is clear,” the president noted.
“We have engaged parties in Myanmar to find solutions,” Widodo told media during a question-and-answer session. “Many parties are involved, many interests are involved.”
He added that ASEAN hopes to increase the number of stakeholders in Myanmar.
Widodo also said he told other ASEAN leaders that unity was very important. Without unity, other parties will find it easy to divide the organization, he noted.
“I am sure that no ASEAN member country wants this to happen,” he said. “There must be no internal or external parties who will profit from the internal conflict in Myanmar. The violence must stop and people must be protected.”
On the issue of economic cooperation, Widodo said ASEAN has agreed to become an ecosystem for electric vehicles and wants the region to become a key part of the global supply chain using the downstream industry, which involves transforming raw materials to add value.
He also said that ASEAN leaders attending the summit agreed to strengthen the implementation of local currency transactions and digital payment connectivity among member countries.
This is in line with ASEAN’s concept of centrality, which will make the region stronger and independent, Widodo said.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and State Secretary Pratikno joined Widodo at the press conference.
Marsudi said ASEAN leaders support Indonesia in its role as chair in driving inclusive engagement with all stakeholders in Myanmar.
“Lack of progress on the five-point consensus does not mean ASEAN should give up,” she noted.
Leonardus Jegho is a freelance journalist for China Daily.
