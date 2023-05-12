CNN’s Chris Licht defends his decision to host Trump’s Town Hall





CNN President Chris Licht released a strong defense Thursday of his decision to broadcast a live town hall with former President Donald J. Trump, an unruly and at times disconcerting event that drew criticism at home and abroad. outside the network.

During a network-wide editorial call, Mr. Licht praised moderator, Kaitlan Collins, for her masterful performance before acknowledging the audience reaction. We all know covering Donald Trump is messy and tricky, and it will continue to be messy and tricky, but that’s our job, Licht said, according to a recording of the call obtained by The New York Times.

I absolutely, unequivocally believe that America was very well served by what we did last night,” Mr. Licht added. People have woken up and they know what’s at stake in this election in a way they didn’t know the day before. And if anyone was going to ask tough questions and have this messy conversation, it should be on CNN.

The town hall, which aired in prime time on Wednesday, featured Mr. Trump unfolding a gunfight of lies, sometimes too quickly for the moderator to intercept. It was a preview of what American journalism can expect from a 2024 campaign with the former president, who despite his ubiquity in politics has rarely appeared on mainstream television outside of Fox News since he took over. left office.

If the 2016 campaign showed that many Americans could not agree on common facts, the Babelian nature of the New Hampshire town hall on Wednesdays suggested that voters now occupied entirely different worlds. Mr. Trump repeated a web of conspiracies about a stolen election and the bright day of the Capitol riot, language that was likely to confuse half the public and ring like gospel with the rest.

The election was not rigged, Mr. President, Ms Collins said at one point. You can’t keep saying that all night. (He kept saying it.)

The Live Audience, a group of Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters, often cheered him on, even when he ridiculed Ms Collins as a mean person.

While we were all uncomfortable hearing people applaud, it was also an important part of the story, Mr Licht said Thursday, because the people in that audience represent a large part of the world. ‘America. And the mistake the media has made in the past is to ignore that these people exist. Just like you can’t ignore that President Trump exists.

Critics said it was unwise for the network to provide a live forum for Mr. Trump, given his track record of spreading misinformation. Even network commentators seemed surprised by what happened on his airwaves. We don’t have enough time to verify all the lies he told, Jake Tapper told viewers Wednesday night.

City Hall was watched by 3.3 million people, according to Nielsen, a significant boost from CNN’s typical viewership on an average weeknight at 8 p.m. That was slightly more than the average audience for the Tucker Carlsons Fox News program, which was seen by an average of 3.2 million people in the first three months of the year.

Mr. Licht, who took over CNN last year after the network was acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery, had a tough tenure, and some reporters there bristled at his public comments that the network had veered too far into an anti-Trump stance. when Mr. Trump was in the White House. Mr. Licht said CNN needed to appeal to more centrist and conservative voters, a strategy that has the backing of his superiors.

There were signs Thursday that frustration inside CNN over the town hall was bubbling. The network’s own news bulletin, Reliable Sources, issued a harsh assessment after the event, noting that it’s hard to see how America was served by the show of lies airing on CNN Wednesday night.

The newsletter cited several critical social media posts about the forum, including some people who criticized the network for choosing a town hall-style format where voters were free to cheer Mr. Trump and poke fun at him. Ms. Collins, the moderator.

CNN said it screened audience members the same way it did for previous candidate forums. A network team traveled to New Hampshire and coordinated with community groups, faith-based organizations, local Republican officials and the student government of Saint Anselm College, which hosted the event.

CNN said the goal was to fill the auditorium with citizens representing a range of conservative views, but the network declined to identify specific groups that were consulted, saying it didn’t want activists trying. to thwart the system in future events.

Consistent with past network practices, the Trump campaign received invitations for approximately 20 guests to attend the town hall, although those guests were not permitted to ask questions of the candidate. Saint Anselme College officials were authorized to invite around 70 people. The total audience was 300 to 350 people.

In the days leading up to the town hall, Ms. Collins prepared extensively with the New Hampshire team, according to a person familiar with the matter, going through potential lies that Mr. Trump might utter on stage. Mr. Licht made comments and Mr. Trump was played in mock debates by Mark Preston, CNN’s vice president of political and special events programming,

Mr. Lichts’ decision to select Ms. Collins for the high-profile assignment underscored her growing importance as an on-air presenter at CNN. The network is finalizing a multi-year deal with Ms. Collins that will make her the presently vacant CNN anchor at 9 p.m., according to three people with knowledge of the talks. This hour is a crucial time slot for advertisers, and Ms Collins’ recent tryout in this time slot last month drew favorable ratings.

Puck reported earlier that Ms Collins was close to reaching a deal with CNN.

Ms Collins’ deal, combined with the recent ousting of Don Lemons from CNN, means the network will have to revamp its morning show. The network is looking for new co-hosts to partner Poppy Harlow, Ms. Collins’ co-anchor on CNN This Morning.

Some CNN critics had claimed the network cut early from the Trump event, which ended around 9:10 p.m. In fact, the event was always intended to last around an hour, with a panel of analysts ready in a studio to take over. coverage at the start of the 9 p.m. hour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/11/business/media/cnn-donald-trump-chris-licht.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos