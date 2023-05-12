Reviews | Modi stokes hatred of Muslims in India as world looks away





India is preparing to host the G20 summit this year, and it is devoting substantial efforts to make the occasion a celebration of the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. The Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been the main political force in India since 2014 and has left its mark on the country. Modi is keen to highlight the economic transformation he presided over, making India an increasingly vital player on the world stage. And he plays his democratic good faith. Posters proclaiming India mother of democracy meet most foreign dignitaries visiting New Delhi or Mumbai. But a much darker narrative is beginning to define Modis India. The government has systematically oppressed, marginalized and incited hatred against its Muslim minority of 220 million people. This campaign has slowly grown over the years and has reached new levels of intensity today. India is not a healthy democracy. In the past four months alone, Mumbai and neighboring cities in the state of Maharashtra witnessed 50 anti-Muslim hate rallies attended by thousands of Hindus, often led and attended by BJP leaders. I have attended four such gatherings all over western India. I saw vast crowds, ranging from young children to people in their 80s, marching through the streets, expressing the Hindu akrosh (Hindu rage), calling for termites and bearded traitors all terms for Modis India Muslims to be erased from the face of the land. I saw young women dressed in saffron performing traditional folk dances, holding signs asking Muslims to choose between Pakistan or Qabristan (Pakistan or the cemetery). None of this was spontaneous. modi himself was criticized for failing to take responsibility for stopping the 2002 riots in Gujarat that killed more than 1,000 people while he was chief minister there and even for stoking passions as the massacres approached. Since then, BJP members have continued to stir up hatred and inter-community tensions. In just one recent example, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, held a rally last month in Ayodhya, near where a Hindu mob demolished the iconic Babri Mosque in 1992. The Modis government plans to dedicate a new Hindu temple on the same site ahead of the 2024 general election. Fadnavis was there to drive the point home . That you [say it out loud] or not, he said in front of a crowd, the fact is that India has a Hindu majority. And in this sense it is already a Hindu rashtra (state). Last month, another provincial minister in the Modi government, which rules the northern state of Uttarakhand, said the Modi government would not tolerate ground jihad being a dangerous whistle to extremists who believe immigrants Muslims buy land to displace the Hindu majority. The poisonous rhetoric has its effect. Shortly after these speeches, during the celebrations commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, multiple attacks took place across the country. The largest attack saw around 1,000 Hindu rioters set fire to a centuries-old Muslim religious school in the northern state of Bihar. The school library was burned down. Kate Cohen: Why are we so tolerant of religious fanaticism? Dangerous provocations continue. Tolerant Muslims can be counted on the fingers. Their number is not even in the thousands, Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Modis Minister of State for Law and Justice said at a rally this week. It’s even a tactic. It’s staying in public life with a mask. Meanwhile, Modi was praising A extremely islamophobic new movie at a rally ahead of local elections this month. Apart from several civil society groups advocating for a pluralist India and Muslim rights, the Supreme Court has been the strongest check on the BJP. But even among the nation’s top judges, there is an exasperated sense of helplessness. The state is powerless, the state is powerless. It does not act in time. Why do we have a state if it remains silent? Judge K. M. Joseph exclaimed at a recent hearing, where he condemned local BJP authorities for failing to prosecute hate speech violations at a rally. As foreign dignitaries and celebrities continue to visit India ahead of the G-20 summit, they should not overlook what is happening. As Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Penlope Cruz flocked to Mumbai for the opening of a major new cultural center, Hindu crowds danced to music glorifying the extermination of Muslims, brandishing swords outside mosques. And around the time Modi hosted the Australian, Japanese and Italian Prime Ministers and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, three Muslims would have been lynched. Modi argues that he is an irreplaceable world leader who holds the key to world peace. Western leaders see him as a partner in standing firm against a rising China and repelling Russia's naked aggression in Ukraine. Never before in his career in Hindu nationalist politics has Modi found himself more emboldened. It is unacceptable for the international community to remain silent in the face of what is happening.

