Turkish election candidate drops out, putting Erdogan at risk DW 05/11/2023





Underage Turkish election candidate Muharrem Ince withdrew his candidacy on Thursday, shaking up the race just days before Turks head to the polls. What do we know about the decision? Ince was one of four candidates vying for the presidency on Sunday. Ince, who is 59, did not explicitly endorse any other candidate when announcing his withdrawal. “I’m stepping back from the race,” Ince told reporters outside the headquarters of his centre-left Homeland Party. “I’m doing this for my country.” The Fatherland Party was seen as siphoning off votes from the National Alliance, a coalition of six opposition parties led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Kilicdaroglu’s Homeland Party and National Alliance seek to overthrow incumbent conservative Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has held power for two decades in Turkey. Although Ince is withdrawing from the presidential race, his party will still participate in Sunday’s legislative elections. How did the other candidates react to the withdrawal? Ince has been criticized for entering the race just two months before voting began. Still, the Homeland Party leader had defended his decision to join the fray, saying he was a younger alternative to Kilicdaroglu, 74. Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, asked for Ince’s support in a tweet following the withdrawal announcement: “Let’s put the resentments aside.” Kilicdaroglu: “We will bring democracy to Türkiye” To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Erdogan, on the other hand, seemed solemn after Ince’s decision. “One of the candidates withdrew. It is impossible to understand why this happened. Honestly, I am sad,” Erdogan said at a political event in the capital, Ankara. “I wish he had continued until the end.” Latest opinion polls show Kilicdaroglu ahead of Erdogan by just a few points, but unable to cross the 50% threshold to win Sunday’s election. If none of the candidates can receive support above 50%, a second round will take place two weeks later, on May 28. Ince’s withdrawal, however, could mean that Homeland Party voters now throw their support behind the National Alliance, giving Kilicdaroglu a clear victory. A survey published by Turkish pollster Metropoll found that 49% of Ince’s support would go to Kilicdaroglu, and 22% to Erdogan. Türkiye: Erdogan faces major test in upcoming vote To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The fourth candidate in the race, Sinan Ogan of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), is seen as drawing support from Erdogan’s re-election bid. wd/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

