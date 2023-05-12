Can Trump cure all of Biden’s ills? Some Dems aren’t so sure.





But as the campaign gears up, other Democrats warn that the past cannot be seen as prologue. Senior officials have privately expressed concern about the state of the presidential re-election exercise. There has been internal debate among party luminaries over launching the campaign in April, with fears the pieces are not yet in place and the White House needs more time to transition. Chief of staff Jeff Zients had wanted Julie Chvez Rodrguez, the new campaign manager, to stay on for an extra month in her current role as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, but was dropped, an official confirmed. the White House.

Zients wanted to make sure Rodriguez’s portfolio was handed over before he left for the campaign, and he agreed with his aides that next week was a good time for the transition, according to a White House official.

Currently, there is no head office and only a handful of full-time employees in place, none of whom are CFOs. The president’s political team refuses to publicly discuss his fundraising figures, sparking concern among donors that the number is disappointing and could continue to lag as the summer months approach .

And then there are the polls.

The ABC poll, while an outlier, is also a warning, isn’t it? said Terrance Woodbury, CEO of HIT Strategies, a public opinion firm with a number of prominent clients in the progressive and labor ecosystem. It’s a very confident White House. They are the most confident in their case. He is a creature of the legislature and he believes that passing legislation is good governance and he has passed some damn good legislation. But that’s not always good policy.

Woodbury and others’ concern isn’t that this White House hasn’t proven itself competent, it’s that they seem to have become overconfident. The assumption that Trump’s continued presence on the scene and his likely rise to the rank of Republican nominee will cure much of the current ills is a recipe for complacency. This is especially problematic amid an economy that Americans are still unsure of, and because investigations into the president and his family have the potential to further complicate the election.

After 60 years in politics, he is surrounded by island people by nature. And so it’s no huge surprise that the White House doesn’t feel receptive to messages other than what it wants to believe, said Stephanie Murphy, a moderate former House Democrat. It’s easy to blame the media, but what’s important is being able to listen to what the American people are telling you. I mean, it’s not that every poll is wrong.

Aides close to Biden bristle at critics and even critics themselves, arguing that their backgrounds should allow them a certain leash.

If you’re the kind of coward who’d rather throw rocks at people who wrestle with the devil than at the devil himself, and don’t have comparable success, it makes sense that you confuse strength with overconfidence. , said a 2020 campaign alumnus. Journalists aren’t your therapists, kids.

Other global Biden officials insist they take nothing for granted. Although there is a growing belief that Trump is a shoo-in to be the Republican presidential nominee, they do not believe he is a shoo-in to lose in a general. They say one thing that gets lost in the dithering over the state of the campaign is that much of the work is being done by a DNC that was beefed up during Bidens’ tenure.

Biden-Harris’ reelection campaign builds on the work of a historically strong DNC and state party operation, unified after the best midterm performance by a sitting president since FDR, and on the offense against a deeply unpopular MAGA program, said Biden campaign spokesman Kevin. Munoz. Beltway’s pundits and media have always underestimated Joe Biden, and he’s proven the doubters wrong time after time.

Those closest to Biden are loving their chances in a 2020 rematch with Trump. They believe that Trump is no longer seen as a foreign agent of change, but as a disruptive force that much of the country sees as embarrassing. That Trump spent Wednesday night poking fun at his legal troubles, defending the Jan. 6 riots by pledging to forgive many of those rioters by articulating a defense for his infamous Access Hollywood tape and poking fun at a woman he deemed likely to have sexually abused only reinforced these beliefs.

Fear is a good motivator and Trump is rightly scaring the majority of Americans, said Bradley Beychok, president and co-founder of the Biden-backing Super PAC American Bridge 21st Century. When Americans are reminded of the danger Trump poses to our democracy, that fear translates into more enthusiasm for Biden and Democrats, including a deluge of donations.

Fears about appeasement, strategy and overall political viability are nothing new for Democrats. Maybe it’s part of their DNA.

Democrats are historical bedwetters. There’s like a fucking full-throated panic, said Jim Messina, the campaign manager for Obama’s re-election campaign. It is [also] fair to say that Team Biden has been the nation’s most underrated political operation.

Messina, who says the White House calls him periodically to check on what he’s hearing and what advice he may have, believes what some Democrats may read as overconfidence is actually just a very small team. of people the president trusts, who are calm and realize they’re going to ride out 100 storms by November 2024.

But the current cycle of internal party unrest is unique in how Democrats view the issues. Party officials have wrestled with the idea that Trump, as a Republican nominee, represents both political opportunities and larger threats. There is also an unwavering fear that Biden is both inherently flawed (due to his age) and irreplaceable at the top of the ticket.

Four years ago, these calculations and concerns did not exist. Biden has demonstrated anti-Trump sentiment in the White House as well as popular anxiety about the state of the economy and the fight against the pandemic.

White House aides believe even voters who might be lukewarm about President Biden will still turn out to vote against Trump. But some Democrats believe the dynamic is different now. David Simas, Obama’s political director in the White House toward the end of his presidency, said Democrats shouldn’t anticipate that Trump’s presence on the track and airwaves will make Bidens’ path easier than he might have. was in 2020.

In 2016 at this stage, 18 months before, [Trump] followed Secretary Clinton by double digits. In the 2020 poll, where he was the incumbent Joe Biden entered the race, Trump trailed by 9 or 10%. In today’s poll, in a Trump vs. Biden game, what you’re essentially seeing is either a tied race or a slight advantage [for] Trump, Simas told the Sedona Forum.

