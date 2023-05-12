Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, whose arrest on corruption charges earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters.

After the decision, Khan left the court in a heavily guarded motorcade for a safe location. Clashes between celebrating Khan supporters and police briefly erupted near the Supreme Court building, but violence across the country appeared to ease. The government, however, denounced the decision and said it was determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former prime minister.

READ MORE: Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s home, arrest 61 supporters

For a nation accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the unrest of the past week has been unprecedented. Since Khan’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday, protesters have clashed with police in parts of the country, and mobs have attacked military and government sites, trying to storm the army’s main headquarters and setting fire to the residence of a high general in Lahore. The government responded with a crackdown on Khan’s supporters, arresting more than 2,000 people so far.

The Supreme Court ruled that Khan’s arrest two days ago was unlawful and, although it released him from custody, it ordered that he be kept under the protection of security forces in a safe place in the capital, Islamabad. The head of his legal team, Babar Awan, stressed that Khan is a free citizen and will be allowed to meet with lawyers and supporters. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial urged Khan to call on his supporters to remain peaceful.

Khan will appear in the High Court in Islamabad on Friday to reconsider his earlier decision that the arrest was lawful. Khan can also ask the court for protection against future arrest for corruption.

Speaking on Pakistani TV channel Dunya, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan vowed: We will arrest him again, possibly on charges announced the day before of inciting the wave of violence. The minister is not related to the former prime minister.

The decision infuriated the government, with several officials accusing the chief justice of bias towards Khan. Chief Justice Bandial should now raise the flag of the Imran Khans party to the Supreme Court, or he should declare the court to be a sub-office of the Imrans party, Azam Tarar, adviser to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, told reporters.

Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif called it a special reprieve for the former prime minister, saying the court ignored attacks by his supporters on military and government installations.

The violence escalated a long, heated confrontation between the former prime minister and Sharif’s government. Khan was removed from office a year ago by a vote of no confidence in parliament, but he still holds strong support in many areas. He also faces at least 100 criminal charges against him filed by various government agencies, mostly for corruption. Khan portrayed his dismissal and the charges as part of a campaign against him by Sharif, the United States and the Pakistani military, a claim all three deny.

The spark was the dramatic arrest of the former leader on Tuesday. Khan was in court on a series of charges, when anti-corruption officers burst in, dragged him and pushed him into an armored vehicle in connection with other charges.

READ MORE: Pakistani court announces arrest of former PM Imran Khan

In the ensuing violence, at least 10 of his supporters were killed and dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers injured. Protesters torched trucks, cars and police vehicles on the streets and blocked highways. This echoes the unrest that followed the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during a campaign rally. His supporters at the time, outraged by his murder, went on a rampage for days across Pakistan.

Police on Thursday filed new terrorism charges against Khan and top leaders of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf for inciting violence.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, Sharif said Khan had been arrested over his involvement in corruption and there was evidence to support those charges.

He said the unrest forced him to deploy the army to Islamabad, Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province and the volatile northwestern regions.

Following the violence, the government closed schools, colleges and universities in the provinces of Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Khan enjoys massive grassroots support and where most of the violence have been reported. So far, at least seven of the protester deaths have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Punjab’s capital Lahore, as well as one in the southwestern city of Quetta. The government has also suspended internet service in various parts of the country.

We will arrest anyone who has disrupted law and order, said Mohson Naqvi, the chief minister of Punjab.

The attacks of the demonstrators against the army were surprising. The military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of the 75 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule and wields considerable power over civilian governments.

READ MORE: Former PM Khan on tenuous politics in Pakistan after surviving assassination attempt

Khan’s supporters attacked the military headquarters in Rawalpindi and security posts in the northwest. In Lahore on Tuesday evening, demonstrators ransacked and set fire to the residence of the regional commander, Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.

The military pledged on Wednesday to respond to attacks by protesters with full force. He said the attacks on his facilities were launched in an orchestrated fashion and the violence was a black chapter in the country’s history.

Associated Press writers Babar Dogar in Lahore and Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/pakistans-supreme-court-orders-the-release-of-former-prime-minister-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos