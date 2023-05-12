5 takeaways from CNN’s Trump town hall





The morning after CNN’s town hall forum with former President Donald Trump is a public relations disaster for the cable network. Time will tell if they pull through, but here are 5 quick observations and take our POLL HERE and let us know what you think:

#BOYCOTTCNN: The hash tag was trending with the cable network base being triggered. But CNN is facing more serious backlash for allowing Trump to double down on his claims that the 2020 election was bogus because moderator Kaitlan Collins seemed in over her head at first and didn’t want to get down to business. news. Trump does not admit defeat. Period. This is both its strength and its weakness. We all know that so move on. Rival MSNBC scorched CNN This Morning with the headline: “CNN’s Trump Town Hall Was Doomed. But it shouldn’t be so embarrassing. Basically, CNN looked like amateurs and it’s not going to be easy to shake. The panel after the forum was better than the debate.

IT’S MY PARTY: If you’re wondering why the media, this one included, is running archival photos of Trump, Collins, and more, it’s because CNN has locked down access to the town hall forum of the New Hampshires Saint Anselm College. It’s not politically correct, so to speak. Whoever hosts a debate usually allows the rest of us to have at least two tickets for a reporter and a photographer. To not do so is unprofessional and just shows that CNN is more about results than journalism.

WHO’S NEXT: Will CNN give Kikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy, the other declared GOP presidential candidates, a town hall forum? Or does CNN just focus on ratings? This further exposes the cable network’s profit-making mission over politics. They wanted to show how a rising star could deal with Trump. We do not care! This is exactly what is wrong with TV news. Appearance matters, not substance. What about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Former Vice President Mike Pence? Others? CNN will never be a real news station again and last night was Exhibit A.

VOTER HURT: A debate moderated by a panel of reporters dotting a stage with candidates — especially early in the process — would have been so much better than CNN’s 1-on-1 format. This is what voters deserve. Trump made the news, on the war in Ukraine, the debt ceiling, the January 6 rioters and more. Collins turned more to her brand instead of being a real journalist. Those who are really suffering here are the voters. People in the audience asked better questions, Collins should have let them take more.

COURT CASES: CNN has done everyone a disservice by allowing Trump to go virtually unchallenged in the court cases he faces — especially being found responsible for the sexual abuse of author E. Jean Carroll, who was Tuesday was awarded $5 million in damages. The rivals would have pressed. We would all have learned more. And who chose the audience? CNN failed on all fronts — but we watched, so I guess they got their sugar high.

SUMMARY: CNN’s collapse is a loss for Republicans, Democrats and Independents. It was all for show. Trump is a master of the live TV scene and he showed it. The big worry should be: will the rest of the media follow? Have we entered a new phase where the cable giants choose what you can and cannot watch? What about the unknown? There were no surprises last night and it’s bad TV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/05/11/5-takeaways-from-cnn-trump-town-hall/

