When and how high will the Chinese economy peak?

this year freed its economy from the lockdowns, quarantines and other restrictions of its zero covid regime. But it has not shrugged off longer-term worries about its growth prospects. Its population is decreasing. Its epic housing boom is over. Through a regulatory crackdown on e-commerce companies, the Communist Party has intimidated the tech billionaires it once courted. Jack Ma, a former teacher who became one of China's most famous entrepreneurs, has returned to teaching in Japan.

The Communist Party now prioritizes security over prosperity, greatness over growth, solid self-reliance over the underlying interdependence that has distinguished China’s past economic success. Foreign investors are more wary, looking to outsource or at least diversify their supply chains. And America is eager to limit Chinese access to certain fundamental technologies. The economy of mutual benefit has given way to the geopolitics of mutual mistrust.

All of this has led many analysts to lower their long-term forecasts for China’s growth, even as they raise their forecasts for this year. Some wonder how long the Chinese economy can grow faster than the Americas. The answer will affect more than factory orders or personal income. It will shape the world order.

The previous consensus, both inside and outside China, was that its economy would soon eclipse the Americas. This, in turn, would allow China to become the world’s preeminent military power, and thus supplant America as the most powerful country in the world. This remains a common opinion. Yao Yang, a respected economist at Peking University, believes that China GDP may overtake the Americas by 2029.

But others believe that China’s economic weight relative to that of its rivals is approaching a peak. Hal Brands and Michael Beckley, two American political scientists, claim that China’s rise is already stalling. The era of China Peak, as they call it, has arrived and it is a much less Olympian peak than most had predicted.

In 2011, Goldman Sachs predicted that China GDP would overtake the Americas in 2026 and become more than 50% larger by mid-century. No peak was in sight. At the end of last year, the bank revised its calculations. He now thinks China’s economy won’t overtake the Americas until 2035, and at its peak it will be only 14% larger (see chart). China’s spike looks similar in an influential forecast from last year by Roland Rajah and Alyssa Leng of the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank. Others see an even lower top. Capital Economics, a research firm, says China’s economy will never be number one. It will reach 90% the size of the Americas by 2035, then lose ground. As far as Peak China’s thesis can be captured in a single screening, it is this one. What explains the lower expectations for the Chinese economy? And how much reduction is justified? The answers depend on three variables: population, productivity and prices. Start with the population. China’s workforce has already peaked, according to official statistics. It has 4.5 times more people between the ages of 15 and 64 than America. By the middle of the century, there will be only 3.4 times more, according to the AND s median forecast. By the end of the century, the ratio will drop to 1.7. But China’s demographic outlook hasn’t changed much over the past decade, even as forecasts for economic growth have narrowed. In fact, Goldman Sachs’ new predictions assume a gentler decline in China’s workforce than the old ones, as improving health may keep older workers on the grindstone longer. The bank estimates that China’s labor supply will fall by around 7% between 2025 and 2050.

The biggest swing in sentiment is not in population but in productivity. In 2011, Goldman Sachs believed that labor productivity would grow by about 4.8% per year on average over the next 20 years. Now the bank thinks it will grow by around 3%. Mark Williams of Capital Economics takes a similar view. China will fall from an Asian outperformance path to a solidly respectable emerging economy, he says.

There are good reasons to be gloomy about the productivity of Chinese workers. As China ages, it will need to devote more of its economic energies to serving the elderly, leaving less to invest in new equipment and capabilities. What’s more, after decades of rapid capital accumulation, the returns to new investments are diminishing. A new high-speed rail line through mountainous Tibet offers far fewer benefits at a much higher cost than connecting Beijing and Shanghai, for example.

Chinese leaders are trying to impose more discipline on local governments, which build much of China’s dodgy infrastructure. Unfortunately, they seem just as eager to impose their will on private Chinese companies. In China, unlike other countries, companies earn a lower return on their assets as they grow, Capital Economics points out: Get to a certain size and companies have to pay as much attention to the needs of civil servants as they do to to those of consumers.

It’s not just their own government that is hampering Chinese companies. In October, the United States imposed controls on sales of advanced computer chips to China. It will hurt Chinese companies making products like cellphones, medical equipment and cars. Goldman Sachs did not factor this damage into its long-term forecast, but believes that China GDP towards the end of this decade could be about 2% lower than it otherwise would have been.

The technological war could go further. Diego Cerdeiro of IMF and his co-authors examined a scenario in which America cuts its own tech trade with China, persuades others OECD members to follow suit and forces countries outside this club to choose sides in the battle. In this extreme scenario, the Chinese economy could be around 9% smaller in ten years than it otherwise would be. In other words, the idea that Chinese productivity growth might be closer to 3% than 5% is not a stretch.

Any prediction of the economic future must, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. Forecasts often go wrong. Small differences in productivity or population change when combined and compounded over many years can produce very different results.

The forecasts are also sensitive to prices, especially the relative price of currencies. Unexpected changes in exchange rates can defy forecasts of relative economic weight. Currently, a basket of goods and services that costs $100 in the United States costs only about $60 in China. This suggests that its currency, the yuan, is undervalued. Capital Economics believes this undervaluation will persist. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, thinks it will tighten, either because the yuan is strengthening or because prices are rising faster in China than in the United States. This process will add, according to Goldmans, about 20% to China GDP in the middle of the century.

If China’s prices or exchange rate do not rise as Goldman Sachs expects, then China GDP may never go beyond the Americas. If China’s labor productivity grows only half a percentage point slower than Goldman Sachs expects, its GDP , holding everything else constant, will also never exceed the Americas (see chart). The same is true if America grows half a point faster (like Capital Economic projects). If China’s fertility rate continues to decline (to 0.85 children per woman by mid-century), it could take a lead in the 2030s only to lose it in the 2050s. Even if the economy China becomes the largest in the world, its lead is likely to remain small. It is unlikely to establish an advantage over America equivalent to the 40% lead America currently enjoys over it, argue Mr Rajah and Ms Leng.

It also seems safe to say that China and America will remain in a position of near parity for decades. In the Goldman Sachs scenario, China maintains a small but persistent lead over America for more than 40 years. Even in the Capital Economics projection, China GDP will still make up more than 80% of the Americas through 2050. China will remain a geopolitical rival to be reckoned with. This is crucial: if the peak of China is more Table Mountain than K 2, its leaders will have little incentive to rush into confrontation before decline sets in.

