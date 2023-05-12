It’s time for a more unified and decisive ASEAN – Asia Times

ASEAN unity is needed to formulate the way forward, said Indonesias leader Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, during the off hours of this year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting was held on the island of Labuan Bajo.

But the Myanmar issue should not hamper the accelerated development of the ASEAN community, because that is what we have been waiting for, he added in his presidential statement in a bid to rally the bloc amid failure so far to stem the debilitating civil war. in Burma.

Some of his ASEAN colleagues, however, were more openly frustrated by the lack of meaningful progress in collectively resolving one of the most violent conflicts seen in years in their own backyards. Malaysian Prime Minister Anouar Ibrahim discussed that as many as 200,000 people, many from the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority group, have sought refuge in Malaysia in recent years.

ASEAN has been unable to resolve most of the most contentious issues, Anwar, a reformist who won the leadership of Malaysia after spending decades in opposition and years in prison.

We are stuck with the principle of non-interventionYes, there is non-interference but then we will have to have a new vision which could give us some flexibility to navigate and maneuver the way forward, he added, stressing to how the insistence on unanimity has paralyzed the regional body.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has put ASEAN at the heart of his foreign policy agenda, called on his fellow leaders to be more decisive and united in the face of common challenges, including the heated disputes in the Sea of Southern China that put some members of the bloc at odds with each other and often in conflict with China.

Today’s ASEAN must be better than yesterday’s ASEAN. For ASEAN to succeed, ASEAN must own its future, the Philippine president said as regional leaders sought to craft a new long-term vision for ASEAN.

Marcos Jr added the importance of demonstrating the real centrality of ASEAN beyond semantics by showing the world how we are able to respond effectively to geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges as a cohesive group. [force].

Filipino leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr calls on ASEAN to up their game. Image: Twitter

For decades, Indonesia, the cradle of globalization Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) under Sukarno, was the only major regional player that placed ASEAN at the heart of its foreign policy agenda.

Twice, however, the Southeast Asian giant was sidelined, first after the collapse of the Suharto regime, which came the back of the massive economic crisis of 1997-98 then a long period of political uncertainty and, more recently, during Jokowi’s early yearswho prioritized nation-building over foreign policy.

Last year, however, Indonesia resumed its role as an international leader during its presidency of the Group of 20 (G20). In many ways, the prestigious position marked a new era of global diplomacy for Jokowi, who even tried to mediate in the Ukrainian conflict and facilitate a detente between China and the United States.

As chair of ASEAN, Indonesia has considerable influence. To begin with, the presidents of the regional authorities have the prerogative of shape the annual political program of ASEAN, organize its set of priorities and, when divisions appear, unitarily issue a solid presidents statement establish a roadmap for the diplomatic resolution of any major crisis.

If history is any guide, Indonesia can play an effective proactive role in the region. The last time was the rotating presidency of ASEAN, Indonesia successful mediation between two Member States at war; in fact, he even persuaded the disputing parties, Thailand and Cambodia, to resolve their border disputes through international arbitration.

A year later, Indonesia also prevented an intra-ASEAN conflagration following Cambodian strongman Hun Sens controversial presidency of the regional organization, when ASEAN the members did not issue a joint statement for the first time in the groupings’ history due to disagreements over whether to include the South China Sea disputes on the regional agenda.

In response, Indonesia rallied regional support for the so-called six point principleswho stressed the need for an effective ASEAN position on maritime disputes.

Fearing the marginalization of regional bodies amid a brewing new Cold War, Indonesia has been pushing for a new document over the past decade that affirms ASEAN’s centrality in shaping the Indo-Pacific. . The result was the ASEAN Perspectives on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), which aims to strengthen the role of regional bodies in mediating and navigating the Sino-American rivalry in the region.

Barely halfway through its current chairmanship of ASEAN, Indonesia has made it clear that the regional body is at a crossroads. Over the past two years, under Jokowis’ leadership, the bloc has pressed Myanmar’s junta to follow the five-point consensus brokered by ASEANwhich seeks to restore peace and democratic politics in the Southeast Asian nation.

Prior to his assumption of regional leadership, Jokowi made it clear that more drastic measuresincluding total expulsion from junta-ruled Myanmar, should be on the table.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has recently carved out a more global profile. Picture: Facebook

We were deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in Myanmar and called for the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create an environment conducive to the safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance and to inclusive national dialogues, ASEAN leaders said in a joint statement. .

Jokowi himself was more open. I must speak frankly. On (the) implementation of the [Five Point Consensus]there has been no meaningful progress, he said, stressing the need for ASEAN unity to decide on next steps, including whether to expel junta-ruled Myanmar and/or or officially engage the Democratic Government in Exile representing Myanmar at the United Nations.

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn was also relatively outspoken, lamenting how [f]On the ASEAN side, there is a strong will to help Myanmar but it is not easy.

What we should be doing is ensuring that violence is eliminated. This is the bottom line, he added, stressing the need for sustained commitment to solve the problems since Rome was not built overnight.

ASEAN’s founding members Malaysia and the Philippines have also called on the region to tackle challenges in its own backyard to regain the central role in shaping the Indo-Pacific. Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir echoed Anwar in stressing the need for the regional body to come together as a force lest it remain ineffective in resolving the Myanmar crisis.

Marcos Jr, who had just arrived from previous trips to the White House and the coronation of King Charles III in London, warned of wider threats to regional security in a veiled criticism of China and Russia.

Today, ASEAN faces a complex geopolitical environment that includes great power rivalries, climate change, and technological disruption, among others. ASEAN itself is not immune to its own challenges as we continue to navigate our differences in the region towards a general consensus for action, Marcos said.

More precisely, Marcos also pointed to rising tensions in the South China Sea and stressed the need to resolve all issues of sovereignty and jurisdiction relating to the South China Sea by peaceful means without the use of force.

In their joint statement, ASEAN leaders welcomed “the initiative to accelerate the [Code of Conduct] negotiations” to more effectively manage disputes in the South China Sea, including by “developing[ing] guidelines to expedite the rapid conclusion of an effective and substantive COC.

Jokowi, in his President’s Statement, called parties to the conflict to manage their differences with moderation and in accordance with international law.

