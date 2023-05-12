Donald Trump’s ‘town hall’ show on CNN attracts 3.3 million viewers





CNN’s controversial town hall with former President Donald Trump prompted a backlash from left-leaning staffers and pundits – but it paid off in the ratings.

The cable network still in last place drew 3.3 million viewers for Wednesday’s 70-minute show that began at 8 p.m., CNN said Thursday.

The ratings easily eclipsed the paltry numbers driven by its regular 8 p.m. news hour hosted by Anderson Cooper, which averages less than a million viewers.

The town hall hosted by Kaitlan Collins of St. Anselm College in New Hampshire also drew 781,000 viewers in the coveted 25-54 demographic.

These are CNN’s highest-rated programs in years, falling short of the town hall with President Biden on February 16, 2021 – which drew 3.7 million viewers and 912,000 in the demo.

CNN easily beat rival networks in the timeslot, with Fox News clocking 1.4 million total viewers and 125,000 viewers in the coveted demo. MSNBC garnered 1.4 million viewers and 155,000 viewers in the demo.

The 70-Minute Town Hall was a much-needed ratings boost for CNN, which ranks last among cable news networks under CEO Chris Licht.

CNN’s prime-time ratings fell 61% in March, the largest audience drop among the three major cable news networks, according to figures released by Nielsen.

The sharp drop in ratings bodes ill for CNN, which has struggled to turn things around since parent company Warner Bros. Discovery hired Licht to transform the news channel more than a year ago.

Trump’s town hall was CNN’s best audience night since July 21 of last year, when it aired the last January 6 hearings. CNN

In March, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav gave a pep talk to network bosses, urging them to avoid political commentary and partisanship.

Ratings be damned, he said. Let’s focus on who we are. This is our mission. It is our heritage. And this is our journey together.

CNN’s abandonment of left-leaning commentary sparked controversy within the company.

Some critics saw the decision to give Trump a forum as a ratings game – and at odds with what Zaslav and Licht intended.

CNN’s mayoral invitation to Trump drew criticism from within the network, which has worked to be more nonpartisan and less ratings-focused.CNN

Last week, when asked why Trump was making an appearance on CNN, Zaslav told CNBC: He’s the favorite, he has to be on our network.

He added: We are a divided government. We need to hear both voices. That’s what you see. Republicans are on CNN, Democrats are on. All voices must be heard,

