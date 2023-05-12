VOX POPULI: Princess Anne symbolizes the strength of the royal monarchy





British Princess Anne, 72, is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Four days after her mother’s death, Anne became the first royal woman to take part in the Queen’s wake at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, where she and her siblings ceremonially guarded the coffin of the queen who died while in state. On the day her older brother was crowned Charles III, Anne was on horseback in full regalia in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, leading the regiment of Household Cavalry and playing a role similar to that of a royal bodyguard. Popular with the British public since her youth due to her outspokenness, the Princess Royal continues to perform many official duties, including sponsoring charities and visiting nursing homes. She survived an attempted kidnapping 49 years ago by refusing to comply with the request of the armed attacker. She has a son and a daughter from her first marriage but chose to give up the titles for both because she wanted to raise them as ordinary people. Watching Anne makes me appreciate the true strength of the British Royal Family. Come to think of it, the position of a monarch of a democratic nation is extremely delicate, so to speak. But the House of Windsor has survived countless scandals, and that must be due to the consistent and unwavering contributions it has made to the nation. The British monarchy’s historically sharp sense of balance could be seen last year when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in deep trouble over several scandals – including the organization of a party at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown – tried to survive. by dissolving Parliament and calling a general election. It was a reckless gamble, and it could have thrown politics and society into chaos, had Queen Elizabeth rejected the prime ministers’ request. In The Fall of Boris Johnson: The Full Story, author Sebastian Payne notes that senior executives of the ruling Conservative Party consulted with their counterparts in the Court of St. Jamess and decided together not to let the Queen take an appeal Johnson’s phone. In the end, Johnson refrained from making such a move and agreed to resign. To reign, but not to govern, is the basic principle of the British royal family. If it works properly, it should prevent politics from spiraling out of control. I wonder if King Charles III will be able to keep his distance from politics as well as his mother. –The Asahi Shimbun, May 12 * * * Vox Populi, Vox Dei is a popular daily column that covers a wide range of topics, including culture, the arts, and social trends and developments. Written by veteran writers from Asahi Shimbun, the column offers helpful perspectives and insights into contemporary Japan and its culture.

