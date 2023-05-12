EU says China will profit from Russian defeat in Ukraine





The EU diplomacy chief warned that China would geopolitically benefit from a Russian defeat in Ukraine and that Brussels must respond to Beijing’s global ambitions. Josep Borrell, the bloc’s top foreign policy representative, urged member states to find a cohesive strategy for dealing with China that responds to both rising Beijing nationalism and tougher US-China competition. The China issue is far more complex than the Russian issue, Borrell wrote in a private letter to EU foreign ministers seen by the Financial Times. China’s ambition is clearly to build a new world order with China at its center… A Russian defeat in Ukraine will not derail China’s trajectory. China will manage to derive geopolitical advantage from this, he added. The letter was presented as a starting point for two days of talks between EU foreign ministers starting Friday to draft a new policy towards Beijing that EU leaders are expected to discuss next month. The Stockholm talks are expected to focus on adjusting the blocs’ current strategy on China with its three-pronged approach of partner, competitor, rival to give the rival side more clout, according to people familiar with the talks. This change stems from a careful analysis of what China is doing, an EU diplomat said. In his letter sent Thursday, Borrell also stressed the blocs’ willingness to engage seriously with Beijing on the war in Ukraine, despite his rhetorical support for Moscow. He said the EU welcomes all genuinely positive initiatives from China to find a solution. Recommended Chinese leaders have presented peace proposals but have been criticized by the West for siding with Moscow and not engaging with Kyiv. Chinese President Xi Jinping finally called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy 14 months after the large-scale invasion of Russia in February last year, but the move was widely seen as an attempt to mend strained relations with the European capitals. Borrell wrote in the letter that the EU should not seek to block the rise of emerging countries, in a nod to member states’ reluctance to adopt the tougher US approach to China. . He also argued for the EU’s risk reduction strategy, which he described as less risky than decoupling the Americas from China. The strategy was first presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when she called for new defensive tools for sectors such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Brussels should also consider China’s influence when dealing with low-income countries, Borrell wrote, cautioning against expecting these nations to side with one or the other. ‘other. The majority of developing countries have been reluctant to endorse Western sanctions against Russia, and China has seized the opportunity to present itself as a non-aggressive power that does not start wars or pressure other countries to adopt restrictions. economic against its rivals. The EU should be aware that many countries see China’s geopolitical influence as a counterweight to the West and therefore to Europe, Borrell wrote. They will seek to strengthen their own room for maneuver without taking sides.

