Glad to see you, Pakistan’s Chief Justice greets Imran Khan during arrest hearing





By India Today Web Desk: In great relief for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled his dramatic arrest in a corruption case “unlawful” and ordered his immediate release. Ahead of the crucial verdict, Pakistani Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial greeted Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying “Glad to see you!”.

Imran Khan appeared before a three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, according to a PTI report.

The Supreme Court also ordered the PTI leader to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday. Judge Bandial also expressed his displeasure with the way Imran Khan’s arrest went, according to a Dawn News report. Bandial asked how an individual could be arrested on the premises of the court?

On the other hand, Judge Minallah said: “How can the right to justice be denied?”. The Supreme Court of Pakistan also observed that no one can be arrested by the court without the permission of the court clerk. Chief Justice Bandial also observed at one point that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was in “contempt of court”.

Chief Justice Bandial observed that the arrest indicates to deny access to justice without fear or intimation, which was the right of every citizen. He noted that appearing in court is a form of surrender and wondered how Imran Khan could be arrested after his surrender. “If an individual goes to court, what does it mean to arrest him?” a PTI report quoted the Chief Justice as saying.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Hamid Khan, told the court that his client approached the IHC for bail before his arrest, but was arrested by paramilitary Rangers. “Rangers misbehaved with Imran Khan and arrested him,” the lawyer said.

The court also took note of around 90 to 100 Rangers personnel entering the court to arrest Khan. “What dignity remains in the court if 90 people enter its premises? How can an individual be arrested on court premises? asked the Chief Justice.

“Court staff members were also victims of abuse,” he said.

Notably, Imran Khan was arrested at IHC premises on Tuesday and a responsible court handed him over to NAB for eight days on Wednesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former prime minister approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday to quash the May Day NAB arrest warrants and to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision to declare the arrest “unlawful”.

