CNN went full ‘Jerry Springer’

I advocated for Donald Trump’s sociopathic behavior to be fully exposed. But CNN’s decision to run a town hall with the former president enabled this behavior and succeeded in damaging journalism, the networks’ reputation and the American political process all at once.

A Trump Dream

I have long argued that Americans need to see more, rather than less, of Donald Trump. Because I believe Trump is an existential threat to American democracy, I encouraged covering Trump as closely as possible. I know that sounds counterintuitive: Trump has built a following over the years being on TV, and his base can’t get enough of him, so why should the media encourage more adoration? ? But for ordinary Americans who didn’t join the cult supporters who froze around Trump in 2016, many of whom are the independent voters who will decide the next election, Trump burnout is a reality, and more the more, the better.

Watching Trump for an extended period of time is unnerving and deeply uncomfortable. The man is a quivering bag of strange verbal and physical tics. And when it starts rolling, listening to a Trump speech is like standing nearby while someone throws a match into a box of cheap rockets: when the firing of annoying noises, misfires, misfires and smoke is over, all that’s left is a general stink in the air.

This unease is exactly what I’m talking about: if you want to prevent Donald Trump from returning to power, putting him on TV is the way to go. But that requires either you handing him a microphone and letting him set himself on fire, or meeting him with a reporter who won’t stop exposing his lies and fantasies until he breaks down.

Last night, however, CNN picked one of the worst possible options. Instead of a candidate interview, CNN President Chris Licht apparently thought it would be a good idea to cast Trump in a remake of The Jerry Springer Show, complete with vulgar jokes, raving fans and a host. mild-mannered in this case, CNN’s correspondent. Kaitlan Collinsstuck with the thankless job of trying to intervene in angry shouting and finger pointing. Instead of a major one-on-one interview with a dangerous and malicious demagogue, CNN aired another episode of Trump’s ongoing reality show.

The result was a disaster that was not only predictable but as predictable as the laws of physics, a cringe-inducing display that damaged CNN’s reputation, put one of its rising stars in a no-holds-barred situation. issue, belittled journalism and undermined our politics. processall in just over an hour.

To be clear, I’m not arguing that CNN is offering Trump time on the network. Trump is the clear favorite for the GOP nomination. Neither CNN nor any other network can refuse to cover it; as I said, it would be a disservice to let him spill his poisonous mush out of public view. But covering Trump doesn’t mean wrapping an audience of supporters and then pitting the staunchly misogynistic Trump against a young reporter in a situation that could practically have been engineered by the Trump campaign itself.

Indeed, Licht and his producers seemed determined to put Trump in his comfort zone. Although Collins repeatedly tried to contradict Trump, Licht must have known that he might even have expected Trump to simply steamroll her, as he did. (She also missed several opportunities, especially on abortion, to stop Trump as he passed Van Allen’s belts, but I accept that fixing it is basically impossible.) Only once did she finally manage to getting under her skin with repeated questions, and in response, he released his standard insult of calling her mean.

The audience, for its part, was a Trump dream, even standing and applauding his entrance and exit. But where do they come from? I emailed CNN’s head of strategic communications Matt Dornic and he referred me to his tweet this morning explaining that attendees were organized by CNN through community groups, student policy and government, religious groups, agricultural and educational organizations, as well as [Republican] groups. The school and the countryside have also invited guests. I asked Dornic if he had contacted the New Hampshire GOP directly, and he replied that it was just one of many groups we had approached.

(New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman, in an email to Atlantic Editor Kelli Korducki, said CNN had provided seats for New Hampshire party attendees and had the email addresses members of the party’s executive council, adding that he had seen CNN’s shared email invitation and that everything was very professional, whatever that means.)

Whoever they are, Trump was blown away by their support. Every squishy comment drew laughs or applause, including plenty about E. Jean Carroll, the woman who successfully sued Trump for sexual abuse and defamation this week. (Trump was so vile, Carroll said, that she would consider suing him again.) Collins had to ask about Carroll, of course, but after that the plan if there was one seemed to be that she stand there and take it while Trump talked about her, made dirty jokes and feasted on laughter from the audience. Trump’s foolishness, like everything else in this wreckage, was completely predestined and, again, Licht and his producers had to know it.

So what exactly was CNN’s goal here? According to a transcript obtained by Politico, Licht praised Collins during an editorial call with the CNN troops this morning: If anyone was going to ask tough questions and have this messy conversation, it should be on CNN. . Collins did ask the questions, but there was no conversation. Trump commanded the stage, performed in front of the crowd, and brushed Collins aside like she was a boring intern trying to fix her setbacks.

Licht then added:

While we were all uncomfortable hearing people applaud, it was also an important part of the story, because the people in this audience represent a big part of America. And the mistake the media has made in the past is to ignore that these people exist.

How anyone, especially the head of an information network, can believe that this group of people have been ignored is amazing. Perhaps he missed the many years of journalists making ritual pilgrimages to American restaurants and asking every angry old man in a red hat to tell us what he wants, please.

Perhaps what Licht really meant was that CNN should see the MAGA world as an underserved community that stands to gain while Fox News recovers from its scandals. It seems like a weird strategy though to push Collins on stage as a blood sacrifice for an hour and then follow that with Jake Tapper and other CNN hosts struggling with the cognitive dissonance of talking about this miserable fiasco as their own network just splashed. the screens of nations.

As many observers have noted, CNN has learned nothing since 2016. Or maybe CNN has learned everything since 2016 and intends to do it all over again.

Today’s News

Title 42, a COVID-era public health restriction that allows authorities to quickly deport migrants at the US-Mexico border in many cases preventing them from seeking asylum, but with almost no legal repercussions for the crossing, expires tonight. Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as protests swept the country. The White House has called for a full investigation into the death of Jordan Neely, who died after being suffocated by another New York City subway passenger.

Evening reading

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty

We are not ordinary people

By George Packer

There are few ways to escape the Taliban in Afghanistan. One of them crosses the mountainous eastern border with Pakistan at a town called Torkham. Last September, Safia Noori; her husband, Fakhruddin Elham; and their four-month-old daughter, Victoria, traveled to Torkham and joined a crowd of Afghans waiting to be cleared through by Taliban guards. The day was hot; the baby was crying; the crowd has pressed. Noori and Elham, in their early twenties, carried only two small bags, one with the baby’s clothes, the other with theirs. They had sold everything else, including the handmade furniture, curtains and bedspread that were Nooris’ wedding dowry, to buy passports. They had not seen their parents since the fall of Afghanistan a year earlier.

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

cultural break

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Read. BlackBerry is a new kind of corporate biopic.

Listen. Check out a preview of The Atlantics’ flagship podcast, Radio Atlantic, which will be relaunching on May 25 with Editor-in-Chief Hanna Rosin as host.

Play our daily crosswords.

PS

I won’t be back with you here at The Daily until next week, but I want to remind you to keep an eye out for this week’s episode of HBOs Succession, and in particular on the set of ATN, the fictional network Fox type belonging to the Roy family. You’ll see an expert on the network screens, a rather portly guy in a blue suit and the de rigueur flag pin. He bears a remarkable resemblance to a writer you know.

Alright, that’s me (playing a role, not as myself), and that’s a one episode banger. Called America Decides, it takes place on election night, well, that’s all I can tell you. But I write about what it was like to be on the set of this incredible show, and my all-too-brief tenure as a right-wing ATN commentator. Look for it in The Atlantic after the show airs Sunday night.

