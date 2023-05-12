From palm oil waste to cellulosic ethanol: the Indonesian opportunity (commentary)





Many Indonesian farmers say they haven’t seen the benefits of the country’s biofuels program. Cellulose ethanol could help solve the problem, according to a new editorial.

Tenny Kristiana of the International Council on Clean Transportation argues that Indonesia could develop a domestic cellulosic ethanol industry that would use plant remains such as palm trunks, empty palm fruit bunches and palm press fiber .

Currently, Indonesia exports these leftovers to countries like Japan, but the development of an industry there could help local farmers and create new jobs in factories, transport and plantations.

This post is a comment. The opinions expressed are those of the author, not necessarily of Mongabay. Indonesia’s biofuel program was supposed to be a boon for small farmers. But although the country’s biodiesel production has soared, many farmers complain that the program has not benefited them. Farmers still struggle to become part of the biodiesel supply chain, which is dominated by large palm oil companies. How can the situation be resolved? Cellulose ethanol could be the answer. Cellulose ethanol is derived from plant fibers, which are usually composed of cellulose. Indonesia’s palm oil industry, the largest in the world, produces huge volumes of plant residues such as palm trunks, empty palm fruit bunches and palm press fibers. Using state-of-the-art technology, these feedstocks can be transformed into ethanol that can be blended with gasoline. Last year, President Joko Widodo announced plans to expand Indonesia’s sugar-growing area to 700,000 hectares (1.7 million acres), in a bid to spur development of renewable sugar-based ethanol and wean the country excessive oil consumption. But with vacant land often hard to come by in a country of some 280 million people, my organization, the International Council on Clean Transportation, thinks cellulosic ethanol could serve as an alternative. Our recent study on cellulosic ethanol, Indonesia has strong potential for the development of the industry, capable of producing up to 2 million kiloliters (528 million gallons) per year from palm residues alone. Currently, Indonesia exports these residues to countries like Japan, which imports palm kernel husks for electricity generation from biomass to meet its renewable energy targets. Exporting palm waste to foreign markets can be tempting, and not bad in the short term. In the long term, however, by focusing solely on exports, Indonesia would lose the opportunity to develop a domestic processing industry, especially since downstream has been a constant theme of the Widodo administrations’ economic strategy. The development of a national cellulosic ethanol industry could increase the incomes of small farmers, who could sell empty fruit bunches and palm fibers to cellulosic ethanol producers under long-term contracts. Many industry players are unaware of the potential economic benefits of palm oil waste, so the government should provide training and information. As for the trunks of palm trees, they could be included as a condition of the government’s national replanting program, so that public companies such as Pertamina, the national oil company, can obtain them for free and use them as raw materials in the production of ethanol. cellulosic. This could reduce production costs and reduce the need for government subsidies on fuel prices, a major drain on the national budget. The development of this industry would also create jobs in factories, transport and plantations. Since the cellulosic ethanol sector is new in Indonesia, it will be easier for farmers to enter the supply chain from the early stages of its development. Unlike the biodiesel industry, which is already well established, this could be a great opportunity to encourage farmers to contribute to the national biofuels program. Now is a good time for commodity-rich Indonesia to become a world leader in cellulosic ethanol production. Once the industry is launched, inputs could be diversified into other residues such as rice straw, maize stalks, sugar cane bagasse, cassava stalks and demolition wood waste, extending the benefits beyond farmers of all kinds of crops. The success of cellulosic ethanol development can make the government proud to say, “Cellulosic ethanol, farmers for the people of Indonesia!” Banner image: Yuliana and Singapue, workers in an oil palm plantation in Kalimantan. Image by Cooke Vieira/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Tenny Kristiana is a research associate at the International Council on Clean Transportation. This story was reported by Mongabays Indonesia team and first published here on our indonesian site on March 29, 2023. Indonesia’s biofuel push must go beyond palm oil to reduce risk, experts say



