editorial | Mums the word: PM Modi likes to talk and doesn’t like to talk





They were the darlings of the country when they won medals at the Olympics. India’s ruling establishment tweeted, posed for photo ops and rejoiced in the glory of their victory. Now all of India’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for over a fortnight. They alleged that the head of the Indian Wrestling Federation, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had sexually harassed seven female wrestlers for more than a decade. The Union government, however, said not a word. No one from the ruling party has met or spoken to the players. Miles away, Manipur has been in flames for a week due to communal tensions, and yet the Union cabinet has not met once to review the situation or call for peace. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur has made no effort to broker peace or assuage the concerns of discordant communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had more pressing engagements in Karnataka, where polls were held on Wednesday. In his election campaign, the Prime Minister had a lot to say, he counted how many times the leaders of Congress had abused him; why people should vote in the name of Bajrang Bali; how Congress is anti-national and determined to divide the nation. Meanwhile, he also completed the 100th episode of his Mann Ki Baat. As a result, the BJP and sangh parivar the ecosystem is also upbeat about a movie titled The history of Kerala from Modi himself and Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, the entire ruling regime has found a voice and time to watch a movie that has been described by most critics as propaganda that aims to divide society and vilify a community. From election to election, the mastodon advances, surfing on a new wave of propaganda. The BJP script is now a boring repeat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to talk and doesn’t like to talk. If it’s a monologue, it shines. If he has to answer uncomfortable questions, he falls eerily silent. That’s why he hasn’t held an open press conference for nine years. He attacks those who question his silence on key issues, policies and programs as habitually negative despite the country’s great progress under him. Between all this, his great speech and his long silences, there is a systemic problem of the sangh parivar ecosystem it embodies. They don’t love and engage in a two-way dialogue. Do you remember the student strike at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune in 2015? No one spoke with them. This and many other manifestations followed the same path. The Center made no effort to engage in dialogue with disgruntled protesters. At no time did the Prime Minister intervene when farmers rioted against the Three Farm Bills for over 12 months in Delhi. His ministers did so when things got to such a point that the BJP looked oblivion in the impending Punjab elections. Demonetization, too, was a one-way traffic. Within the BJP or with the opposition, the room for meaningful conversation or consultation on issues with far-reaching consequences, including the Covid-19 pandemic, has shrunk. Consultations are usually between those who are part of the choir. It’s pretty much true of everything sangh parivar process: a few elected officials, meet behind closed doors, make decisions, issue a diktat that the faithful swayamsevaks must obey. This one-way communication in the sangh the ecosystem overshadows public reason.

