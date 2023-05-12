Connect with us

Washington maneuvers as Beijing pushes for peace talks with Ukraine

As China continues its efforts to begin negotiations aimed at ending the US-NATO war in Ukraine against Russia, the US appears to have moved from outright rejection to support. cautious and conditional. While determined to pursue its war aims of crushing Moscow, Washington is maneuvering to prevent Beijing from taking advantage of cracks appearing in the NATO alliance as the conflict drags on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. [AP Photo/Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool]

The Chinese government announced in February a 12-point plan to facilitate talks to gradually deescalate the situation and eventually achieve a comprehensive ceasefire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the proposal, saying any call for a ceasefire that does not include the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory would in fact be ratification of the Russian conquest.

Nevertheless, Beijing continued to defend the plan. Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26 for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. China has insisted on maintaining a neutral stance, refusing to condemning Russian military intervention but, at the same time, not supporting Russian annexations of Ukrainian territory.

While reiterating that there can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises, Zelensky said it was a long and meaningful phone call with the Chinese leader covering all bilateral issues. Particular attention was paid to ways of possible cooperation to establish a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, he said in a statement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Xi as saying that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political basis of Sino-Ukrainian relations. Beijing’s lack of support for Russian annexations stems from its fears that the United States will exploit separatist tendencies in China, especially Taiwan, to undermine its territorial integrity.

