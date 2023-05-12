Washington maneuvers as Beijing pushes for peace talks with Ukraine

As China continues its efforts to begin negotiations aimed at ending the US-NATO war in Ukraine against Russia, the US appears to have moved from outright rejection to support. cautious and conditional. While determined to pursue its war aims of crushing Moscow, Washington is maneuvering to prevent Beijing from taking advantage of cracks appearing in the NATO alliance as the conflict drags on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. [AP Photo/Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool]

The Chinese government announced in February a 12-point plan to facilitate talks to gradually deescalate the situation and eventually achieve a comprehensive ceasefire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the proposal, saying any call for a ceasefire that does not include the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory would in fact be ratification of the Russian conquest.

Nevertheless, Beijing continued to defend the plan. Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26 for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. China has insisted on maintaining a neutral stance, refusing to condemning Russian military intervention but, at the same time, not supporting Russian annexations of Ukrainian territory.

While reiterating that there can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises, Zelensky said it was a long and meaningful phone call with the Chinese leader covering all bilateral issues. Particular attention was paid to ways of possible cooperation to establish a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, he said in a statement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Xi as saying that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political basis of Sino-Ukrainian relations. Beijing’s lack of support for Russian annexations stems from its fears that the United States will exploit separatist tendencies in China, especially Taiwan, to undermine its territorial integrity.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is in Europe this week for talks with his German, French and Norwegian counterparts to notably advance his plan for talks to de-escalate the war in Ukraine. The visit follows high-level visits by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Beijing last month.

Macron’s comments in China highlighted differences within Europe and with the United States on strategic issues, including relations with Beijing and any Chinese involvement in seeking a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine. . Far from rejecting China’s peace proposals, he reportedly called on President Xi to bring Russia back to a reasonable policy in Ukraine, to which Xi responded by pledging to work with France to prevent further deterioration of the situation. Ukrainian crisis.

At the same time, Macron has made it clear that France and Europe should not blindly follow the United States as it ramps up its war campaign against China. Europe, he said, must not allow itself to be dragged into crises that are not ours. If he is only a follower on Taiwan and adapts to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction, Europe would become a vassal.

Macron’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from the European Union and Germany in particular. The German Foreign Ministry said that while it opposed fierce competition with China, believing that Europe could stand aside in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan was absurd. During her visit, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock played down any political differences with France.

Nonetheless, those differences were on display this week as Baerbock clashed publicly with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin in Berlin on Tuesday. Qin insisted on Beijing’s neutrality in the war in Ukraine, saying China will not watch the fire from the other side or add fuel to the fire. Baerbock, however, while declaring that China could play an important role in ending the war, rejected his diplomatic position, saying neutrality means taking the side of the aggressor.

Amid these signs of tension within NATO over the war in Ukraine, the United States has softened its stance on China’s negotiation offer. In an interview with Washington Post Columnist David Ignatius last week Secretary of State Blinken cautiously said that in principle there is nothing wrong with China or other countries with significant influence being willing to seek peace fair and sustainable, it is certainly possible that China has a role to play in this effort. And that could be very beneficial.

Blinken went on to say that there are positive elements in China’s 12-point peace plan, including respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, which involves withdrawal of Russian troops. He also said Xi-Zelensky’s phone call was a positive thing, as it is vitally important that China and other countries seeking to advance peace hear from the victim, not just the victim. aggressor.

The endless denunciations of Russian aggression by the United States and its close allies aim to hide the fact that the primary responsibility for the war lies with American imperialism which, by expanding NATO’s borders to encroach on the Russia, deliberately pushed Moscow into military action. Washington, which is urging kyiv to launch a spring offensive, has so far rejected any discussion that does not begin with Moscow’s full surrender.

In his comment, Ignatius pointed to the motive behind Washington’s latest response to Beijing’s proposal for peace talks. As he said, the United States initially rejected the plan as part of its effort to block a broader Chinese role in Europe and prevent European allies from striking favored deals with Beijing. However, while even Zelensky, who depends on US military aid for his country’s survival, welcomes contact with Xi, excluding China might be unrealistic.

An article in the the wall street journal last weekend noted: Interest in the negotiations is causing Washington to align itself more closely with some European countries, which are eager to see the conflict end, or at the very least of moderate intensity, and have been most determined to discuss a resolution this year.

However, at the same time, WSJ stressed that US support for the negotiations is linked to the planned offensive in Ukraine. Quoting unnamed senior French and German officials, the article says Ukraine is expected to regain significant territory in the south, a development that could be construed as a success even if Russia retains pieces of territory that his forces have occupied.

These comments make it clear that the American turn is purely tactical. While theoretically allowing Beijing to continue, Washington will do everything in its power to sabotage the peace talks as it continues to inflict military defeats on Russia. The strategic objectives of US imperialism in provoking war in Ukraine remain the same: to pursue the war recklessly in order to weaken, destabilize and break Russia, regardless of the terrible consequences for the Ukrainian and Russian peoples and the dangers of plunging the world into a global conflict involving nuclear powers.