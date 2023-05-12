Johnson at 10 book review – Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell





Many people realize that Boris Johnson is a dishonest chancellor who lacks real convictions, said David Gauke in The new statesman. What is less obvious, at least to those not in Whitehall, is how extraordinarily incapable he was of performing some of the basic duties of being prime minister. In their account of Johnson’s time at No. 10, Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell did us all a favor by exposing this reality in great detail. Based on over 200 interviews, the book exposes again and again Johnson’s lack of fitness for high office. He chaired meetings chaotically, had a miniscule attention span, and said different things to different people, often multiple times in a single day. Realizing he couldn’t do much on his own, he relied heavily on Dominic Cummings to the extent that his adviser was able to remove both the Chancellor (Sajid Javid) and Cabinet Secretary (Mark Sedwill) and choose their successors. I’m supposed to stay in control. I am the frr. I am the king, report authors Johnson after being sidelined by Cummings. It was Brexit that made Johnson possible as prime minister, Robert Harris said in The Sunday Times and the biggest and bitterest joke of all is that he seems to have never really believed in it. The morning of the result, we heard him mumbling: Holy shit, what the hell did we do? Afterwards, he didn’t know what to do with it. Seldon and Newell are sometimes generous, said Daniel Finkelstein in The temperature correctly in his description of Johnson’s handling of the Ukraine crisis. But generally this excellent book is both accurate and damning. He describes an administration plagued by strategic and organizational confusion, and characterized by internal conflicts and persistent blockages. If it is difficult to dispute the main argument of this book, it is a pity that it teaches us so little new, said Alexander Larman in The Daily Telegraph. The big reveals that Johnson called President Trump a bit thick, for example, and tried to see the Queen while he had Covid fall pretty flat, and in the end the hoarding of details becomes tedious. Rather, the great merit of Seldon and Newell’s account is the sheer weight of evidence they gather, said Andrew Rawnsley in The Observer. Their authoritative, gripping and often breathtaking book confirms what many people had darkly suspected of Johnson’s premiership: it was anarchy presided over by a frivolous lord, frantically floundering and deeply decadent in mismanagement. Atlantic 624pp 25; bookstore of the week 19.99

