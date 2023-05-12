Trump’s town hall on CNN showed us the wrong way to interview a lying president. There is a right way.





I absolutely, unequivocally believe that America was very well served by what we did last night, CNN CEO Chris Licht reportedly told his staff Thursday morning. the journalist in charge of moderating the event. He claimed that the dissemination of numerous patently false and misleading statements by a leading presidential candidate in 2024 was a public service to the nation. American democracy, including those employed by its own network.

Prior to the town hall broadcast, the central question being debated was simple: Would it be in the public interest to allow Donald Trump to have a live television opportunity knowing his established propensity to lie, defame, mislead and insult? This question can also be framed as the ethics and morality of the former president’s platform.

There’s only one problem with the debate: it’s artificially constricted. The question of whether or not to platform Donald Trump is actually a false dichotomy. There are alternatives to both options, and some have even been used successfully.

As I have explained elsewhere, live TV interviews will always favor those who prefer lying. This is what researchers call an affordance of the medium. It’s not that a shrewd and persistent interviewer thinks that Ted Koppel in his prime will never be able to effectively counter lies, but that the structure of the formats significantly favors the distribution of unproven allegations (and even of lies) rather than interjecting. corrections. As long as Trump’s town hall was broadcast live, Trump knew he would win it.

This feature of Live TV is no secret. Everyone in the industry already knows this, and it explains why so many critics, academics, and television personnel warned against the program before it aired.

But those who argued for or against the program took it for granted that the only possible format was live television. Other options were always available to CNN, and they should have been offered, considered and discussed publicly. Unfortunately for us, they were not.

An example: There was nothing stopping CNN from broadcasting last night’s town hall live only on CNN.com. If so, viewers most invested in the live experience might choose to watch the video live, and then CNN could air a produced version, complete with edits and a narrative track, as a styling package 60 minutes immediately after. Two distinct modes of journalism for two distinct audiences have always been an option. Taking this route would have allowed CNN to avoid accusations of bias. organizations shelved the streamer service, still existed, the cable network might even have sold a lot of subscriptions with the program too.

This is just one example of a better alternative than what happened Wednesday night. There are others. A strange amnesia regarding the ethical and professional conversations conducted with Donald Trump over the past few years seems to have arisen. , and the seasoned journalist conducted a fine interview. When Lesley Stahl interviewed Trump for 60 Minutes in 2020, his disciplined interview skills proved too much for him, and he walked out. Perhaps even better, when Jonathan Swan imported the Australian version of TV interviews where nonsense is often quickly dismissed and exchanges are generally less deferential and more confrontational for Axios, it went massively viral.

What unites these three successful Donald Trump platforms? They were all videotaped for later broadcast. Yet despite everything Trump and his cronies complained about, investigators agreed to allow Trump’s team to film the interviews. So in each case, the White House proved able to produce and broadcast its own version of what happened to counter the television production.

This appears to be the fairest and most ethical model for Donald Trump’s platform. The media should not cede their microphones and live air to him, but rather interview him while allowing his team to bring whatever video production technology he feels he needs to protect himself. .

These are just two ways to handle the platform conundrum. There are undoubtedly others. We should discuss additional alternatives to spot the best methods and models for simultaneously serving democracy while acting responsibly. which facilitates superficial rhetorical claims on both sides. The platform side may justify its position by emphasizing public interest and civic freedom of speech arguments, while the non-platform side may claim that its position protects democracy from an existential authoritarian threat. . . The debate must therefore go beyond them.

This is why we need alternatives, especially since Trump’s 2024 candidacy makes the issue urgent. Now that we know what happened live on CNN on the evening of May 10, 2023, network television executives responsible for journalistic production can no longer plausibly claim ignorance when dealing with the former president. on their airwaves. It’s not 2015, and it’s not even 2020. These executives now have a compiled dossier spanning nearly a decade showing TV best practices and failings.

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the Wednesday town hall was that it once again shed light on the limitations of the medium. Television will always deceive us. When we watch television, the images and sound emitted by the screen shape our perceptions. The sensation is so immersive that we believe others should be looking at the same things we see. But since the 1960s we have known that is not true. Television is a medium, but it is not the only one involved. We forget how much each of us, as viewers, mediates the television experience.

Television, in this sense, remains our national Rorschach test. The reaction to Wednesday’s town hall reveals how, even though we live in the same cities and watch the same TV programs, we can come to diametrically opposite conclusions from what we see. In this sense, live political broadcasts, whether debates, interviews or rallies, are useful in revealing and exposing truths about television, and about us, that we would rather hide, as Licht l hinted in his comments on Thursday. Yet we know that when it comes to informing Democratic citizens with accurate and verified information, we can do better. And we should.

