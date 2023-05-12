Imran Khan alleges murder plot, no toilet he was kept in after arrest





Imran Khan leads the Pakistani opposition party Tehrik-e-Insaf. (To file)

Lawyers for ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have alleged that a plot to kill him in prison after his arrest in a corruption case sparked massive protests across the country. He was tortured and his meals were mixed with insulin to give him a heart attack, his lawyers claimed.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who leads Pakistan’s opposition Tehrik-e-Insaf party, has alleged he was given an injection to cause a slow heart attack and was not allowed to use the toilet. He also complained of chest pains, his lawyers said after meeting with him for more than an hour.

Mr Khan’s arrest on Tuesday was ruled “unlawful” by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which ordered his immediate release. Today, he will appear in the High Court in Islamabad to seek bail prior to his arrest and will even address his supporters in court.

It is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“It’s an attempt to kill him. He said he wasn’t allowed to sleep. He was kept in a dirty room with no toilet or bed. He hasn’t been given anything to eat since he died. was brought to the police lines at 3 a.m.,” his lawyers told the media, according to news agency ANI.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star who remains popular in Pakistan, urged people to keep fighting to restore the rule of law, they said.

The murder conspiracy charges come more than a month after Pakistani minister Rana Sanaullah said “either Imran Khan or we will be assassinated”. Mr Khan also survived a gun attack at a rally last November.

The Supreme Court yesterday criticized the arrest of Mr Khan from the court where he had come to appear in a case, saying a person cannot be arrested on the premises of the court without the permission of the clerk.

Mr Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case follows months of political crisis in Pakistan and hours after the powerful Pakistani military reprimanded him for alleging a murder plot by a senior officer.

His supporters responded with protests and burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore. They also besiege the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Several politicians have been imprisoned in the past in Pakistan which has faced at least three military coups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-alleges-murder-plot-no-washroom-where-he-was-kept-after-arrest-4027347 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos