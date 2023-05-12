Prime Minister Modi’s effort to be part of the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of the poor









YEARS |

Update: May 11, 2023

New Delhi [India]May 11 (ANI): In order to bring smiles to the poor with his vision of ‘housing for all’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently strived to be part of the Griha Pravesh of beneficiaries’ houses.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Griha Pravesh of around 19,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during his visit to Gujarat on Friday. Under PMAY – Rural and Urban, about 3 crores of houses have been completed. Much emphasis is placed on the timely completion and delivery of such projects. PM Modi himself makes it a point to ensure that the keys are handed over to the beneficiaries himself. While visiting Rewa on National Panchayati Raj Day in April 2023, the Prime Minister participated in a program marking the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of over 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

In December 2022, during his visit to Tripura, the Prime Minister launched the Grih Pravesh program for beneficiaries of PMAY – Urban and Rural. These houses cover more than 2,000 beneficiaries.

On the occasion of Dhanteras in October 2022, Prime Minister Modi attended the ‘Griha Pravesham’ of about 4.51 Lakh Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin beneficiaries in Satna, Madhya Pradesh via video conference.

In November 2022, the Prime Minister opened 3,024 newly constructed apartments of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in Kalkaji, Delhi, built to rehabilitate slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Upgrading Project’ and handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen camp in a program at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In September 2022, during his visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister consecrated and laid the foundation stone for over 45,000 houses built under Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

In March 2022, PM Modi participated in the ‘Grih Pravesham’ of over 5 Lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh via video conference.

In October 2021, the Prime Minister handed over the keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of PMAY – Urban in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In September 2020, Prime Minister Modi addressed the ‘Grih Pravesham’ event in Madhya Pradesh via video conference, where 1.75 Lakh families received pucca houses under PMAY-Rural.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission was launched on June 25, 2015. The mission aims to provide housing for all in urban areas by 2022 It provides central assistance to Implementing Agencies across States/Union Territories and Central Nodal Agencies to provide houses to all eligible families and beneficiaries. (ANI)

