More than 5 million young Turks vote for the first time

from our special correspondent in Istanbul Some 5.2 million young Turks will vote for the first time in presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, and they could play a key role in the country’s future. At about 20 years old, they cannot remember living before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was in power as president or prime minister for two decades. FRANCE 24 went to meet some of them.

They are called Generation Z and have known only one leader: Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

While some hope for a change in leadership, others want to see Erdogan and his Islamic-conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) return to power. They will have to choose on May 14 between Erdogan and three challengers: the candidate of the opposition alliance Kemal Kilicdaroglu; Muharrem Ince, who ran against Erdogan in the 2018 elections; and far-right candidate Sinan Ogan.

Erdogan once dreamed of raising a “pious generation. But many young Turks seek to break free from the shackles of religion and enjoy more civic freedoms. According to a recent poll quoted by AFP, only 20% of 18-25 year olds plan to vote for the president and his AKP party in the presidential and legislative elections on May 14.

But the incumbent also knows how to play on nationalist sentiment and Western resentment by presenting himself as the precursor of a Turkey that could be a world superpower, a Turkey both respected and feared.

Among part of the youth, there is a resentment towards the West on which Erdogan often capitalizes: Westerners despise us, they do not grant us visas, explains Ahmet Insel, publisher and political scientist. It galvanizes the religious identity, the Sunni-Turkish identity.

Hoping for a change

Fatma Reyyan Ince and Izot seek a change of direction that would revive hopes for a more open and democratic Turkey.

Fatma Reyyan Ince, 19, Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey

Fatma Reyyan Ince hopes to attend law school in Antalya. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Sitting outside a café with a friend, Fatma Reyyan Ince takes a short break while studying for college entrance exams; the high school student hopes to one day study law at the International University of Antalya.

“I am very happy at the idea of ​​voting for the first time but also stressed by the exams. For three months, given what happened (Editor’s note: the devastating earthquakes of February), I became more interested in politics. These are difficult times.”

“I know who I will vote for: Muharrem Ince (no relation). If there is a second round, Inshallah (God willing) it will be Kilicdaroglu.

My father is pro-AKP, my maternal grandmother is too. But my mother and I feel the same. There is also a big difference between the generations: we are very open-minded, unlike older people, and we think about the consequences of every decision.

It’s very hard to be 20 today in Türkiye. The economy is bad. We have to think about our studies. I want to stay here; it is impossible to consider leaving the country. Even if in 10 years nothing has changed, I will not go anywhere. But I dream of a free country.

I think Erdogan has been in power for so long because people trust him. He did what he promised. If people think he can fix the economy, he has a good chance of being re-elected.

Turkey is a beautiful country. If we manage to revive the economy, we will have another success.

Izot, 20, Istanbul

Izot is an LGBT rights activist. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Izot describes himself as an LGBT activist. Although decriminalized since 1858 in Turkey, homosexuality remains a taboo subject in a predominantly Muslim and conservative society. Izot aspires to make political documentaries that can one day change the world.

“This is the first time that I will participate in a presidential election. It is very important. I do not yet know which party I will vote for in the legislative elections but I will vote for Kilicdaroglu as president.”

“Being LGBT and talking about it openly is very difficult in Turkey. In the big cities it’s easier, but you’re scared even when you’re with friends in a cafe. You have to use a secret vocabulary so that people don’t know.” understand us. We call it ‘Lubunca‘.

We are always afraid. There are many suicides, people are killed. During Nowruz, the spring festival, in Diyarbakir, some were attacked by people who shouted: “We don’t want fags here!

Verbal attacks and threats have multiplied on social networks. If you have a rainbow flag on your profile picture, you’re being insulted.

I want to live in a world where you can walk without fear, where you can assert your identity. I would like Turkey to become a modern democracy. I know it won’t be easy, but we want the same rights as everyone else. We want to walk hand in hand with our partners. We want political parties to consider the LGBT community, integrate LGBT rights into their platforms.

My parents know my activism, not my identity. But I’m ready to talk to them about it. They are my family; I am their son. I want to believe that they will accept it.”

Stay focus

Abdulkadir Ciftci and Zeynep Judge Canakcioglu note the progress that has been made over the past 20 years and believe that Erdogan will continue to move Turkey towards a better future.

Abdulkadir Ciftci, 19, Adiyaman in southeastern Turkey

Abdulkadir Ciftci, 19, from Adiyaman. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Sitting behind his father’s desk in a store in Adiyaman, Abdulkadi’s innocent face radiates an enviable self-assurance. A 19-year-old high school student, he dreams of a career in justice.

“Since I was little, I dreamed of studying law. I wanted to become a lawyer, have my own firm. Now I want to become a prosecutor, Inshallah. I want to seek justice. Justice exists in Türkiye and the government is working to improve it. Twenty years ago, there was a real division between the Turks and the Kurds. Today, that no longer exists. I can sing in Kurdish on Istiqlal Street in Istanbul without anyone bothering me.”

“I am very invested in this election because I have to secure my future. Whether it is one party or the other, I will vote for whoever puts the industry back in the spotlight. We make our own cars, our own drones, we have our own agricultural sector, I want people to live better.

Turkey experienced a golden age with Erdogan, the second after the Ottoman Empire. He built bridges, buildings. He allowed people to live in peace. Even if things are a little worse today, I don’t know why I want Turkey to regain its strength, like under the Ottoman Empire. I want Turkish to become a universal language.”

Zeynep Sude Canakioglu, 19, Istanbul

Zeynep Sude Canakcioglu, 19, from Istanbul. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Short haircut, tailored jacket and sparkling eye, Zeynep is a student in the insurance sector in Istanbul. She smiles broadly when speaking of her support for President Erdogan.

“Like many other young people, this is my first election and I am looking forward to participating in it. I am happy to live in Turkey. I am free, and even if things are not always easy, I have lots of dreams.”

“The only thing I’m thinking about right now is my future. I wonder what will happen after the election and what my career will be. That’s the only thing that matters for young people.

Erdogan is my candidate. I will vote for him because he attaches great importance to youth; he cares about our future. I also believe in the legacy of [the founder of modern day Turkey, Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk and the path he traced for us.

As a young Turk, I appreciate my country and my nationality. I don’t want to vote for those [opposition figures] who shake hands with enemies of the state (Editor’s note: THEPeoples Democratic Party, or HDP, and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK) and the army. This is unacceptable. Many people are ungrateful, they should recognize the progress that has been made over the past 20 years.

I think Erdogan will win this election in the first round. We’ve had 20 years, and I hope we’ll have 20 more. Inshallah.”

This article has been translated from the original in French.