Donald Trump’s Disastrous CNN Town Hall Sparks Strong Reactions New York Daily News





Donald Trump’s combative town hall on CNN drew strong reactions from viewers, celebrities and political insiders, many of whom were disgusted by the former president falsely reiterating that the 2020 election was stolen and hurling insults to abuse accuser E. Jean Carroll.

CNN This Morning host Kaitlan Collins hosted the Wednesday night event in New Hampshire, where the audience included Trump supporters and undecided voters.

The encounter came a day after Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation charges against Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s.

I have no idea who the hell [she is], Trump said on Wednesday. It’s a hell of a job.

Former President Donald Trump at a CNN town hall event. (CNN)

At town hall, Trump referenced a rigged election, dodged a question about whether he wanted Ukraine to win its war with Russia, said he would forgive those who stormed the Capitol in 2021 and called Collins a bad person.

latest news

As it happens

Get updates on the coronavirus pandemic and other news as they happen with our free email alerts.

@cnn’s predictably disastrous town hall was indeed disastrous, tweeted Mark Lukasiewicz, the dean of Hofstra University’s School of Communication. Proof again: live lying works. A friendly MAGA crowd is constantly laughing, cheering at Trump’s punch lines including the sexual assault and Jan 6 and the moderator can’t begin to keep up with the AR-15’s lies.

Journalist Brian Stelter, who left CNN last year, tweeted, THIS is the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Look elsewhere if you choose, but this is what it’s going to be. Should the media sanitize it or face it?

Director Rob Reiner has written that Trump is a liar, a criminal, and mentally ill.

It was shameful on every level, said Joe Scarborough, who co-hosts Morning Joe on MSNBC. I wouldn’t say it’s dangerous for democracy because we passed it a long time ago, but it showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years. I have to say, the most shocking part was an audience cheering for a president who tried to overthrow American democracy. An audience that mocked and ridiculed a woman who a jury of her peers, Donald Trump’s peers, said had been sexually assaulted.

In an analytical piece Thursday, CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy praised Collins and acknowledged his network’s criticism after the town hall, writing, It’s hard to see how America has been. served by the show of lies broadcast on CNN Wednesday night.

A CNN representative told the Daily News in a statement, Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist.

She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she’s been tracking and fact-checking President Trump in real time to provide voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as a Republican frontrunner. That’s CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-donald-trump-cnn-town-hall-20230511-sirhs2ttpbdy5ob4ymlulibf5i-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos