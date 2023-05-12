Vast majority of tweets about obesity are negative, study finds

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 public domain



New research will be presented next week European Obesity Congress (ECO) in Dublin, Ireland (May 17-20), found that tweets about obesity are mostly negative.

The analysis, by researchers in Switzerland and the UK, also found that Twitter activity increased around the time of important political events.

These included comments about Donald Trump’s weight when he was President of the United States and the launch of a UK obesity campaign by Boris Johnson.

“Obesity can lead to serious physical, mental and social health problems and its prevalence is increasing worldwide among people of all age groups,” says researcher Dr. Jorge Correia, of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Nutrition and Therapeutic Patient Education, WHO Collaborating Centre, Geneva University Hospitals, Geneva, Switzerland.

“Understanding public attitudes and perceptions toward obesity is essential to formulating effective health policies, prevention strategies, and treatment approaches.

“In this study, we leveraged the wealth of information available on Twitter to explore the sentiments of the public, celebrities and other influencers and prominent organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Open source software (the Tweepy library in Python) was used to download obesity-related tweets from Twitter. State-of-the-art AI methods were then used to perform sentiment analysis and classify the tweets into positive, negative and neutral sentiments. Modeling techniques were used to identify the main topics covered.

The researchers extracted and analyzed 25,580 tweets about obesity that were posted between December 2019 and December 2021.

Sentiment analysis revealed that a significantly higher percentage of tweets (72.97%) represented negative sentiments, followed by neutral (18.78%) and positive (8.25%).

Spikes in Twitter activity have been associated with significant political events, such as when Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi described then-President Donald Trump as “morbidly obese” (May 19, 2020).

A total of 1,003 tweets were posted on this topic over several days. About 94% of tweets had negative sentiment.

Dr Correia says: “The negative portrayal of obesity by influential politicians and celebrities can increase the stigma of people with obesity and also harm public health by spreading false information.

The launch of a UK Obesity Strategy on July 27, 2020 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson drew widespread criticism from the public. About 73.9% of tweets about the campaign during this peak had negative sentiments.

The 25,580 tweets included in the analysis covered 243 topics. These included childhood obesity, vaccination against COVID-19, racism and high rates of obesity among minorities, smoking, illicit substance use and alcohol consumption among obese people, environmental risk factors for obesity (such as unavailability of green spaces), polycystic ovary syndrome and surgery. treatments.

Most tweets related to the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations for obese people, followed by Nancy Pelosi’s comments about Donald Trump.

The third largest group of tweets were not tweets from the public but tweets from research teams about their work on obesity. Anti-black racism was the fourth most tweeted topic.

Additionally, the negative tweets often talked about an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among obese people and how people with obesity are responsible for their weight.

The researchers say their findings underscore the need to view obesity through a holistic lens.

Dr. Correia explains, “We need investments in various aspects of obesity healthcare to achieve better health outcomes for the population. This includes improving health information about obesity, promoting awareness and reducing stigma, and developing effective interventions.

“Campaigns should be run on platforms like Twitter to improve publicly available obesity information. This could be done with partnerships between social media platforms, public sector and third sector organisations.”

