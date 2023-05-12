Amrit Kaal from India! Global CEO’s queue to meet PM Modi: Walmart plans to export $10bn a year from India by 2027





Retail giant Walmart said on Wednesday that India’s unique ecosystem of suppliers will help the company meet its goal of exporting goods worth $10 billion a year from the country by 2027. . walmart Envision India’s exports worth $10 billion annually by 2027 – Retail giant Walmart said on Wednesday that the company’s chairman and chief executive, Doug McMillon, had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about work to expand its export base in India . US-based Walmart said India’s unique supplier ecosystem will help the company achieve its goal of exporting goods worth $10 billion a year from the country of India. here 2027. In a statement, Walmart Inc. on its official Twitter account said: “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this great conversation. We are working towards exporting $10 billion a year from India by 2027 and we are Commit to strengthening logistics, skills development and supply chains to make India a global leader in exports of toys, seafood and other goods.” thank you prime minister @Narendra Modi for a great conversation. We are striving to export $10 billion a year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skills development and supply chains to make India a global export leader toys, seafood and other goods. pic.twitter.com/y5Fx2PBf2l — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) May 11, 2023 Earlier Wednesday, speaking to Indian suppliers and partners, Walmart Inc. President and CEO Doug McMillon reaffirmed the roadmap to strengthen partnerships with Indian communities, expand opportunities for Indian businesses and fostering transformative and innovative retail solutions from India to the world. Walmart management, including McMillon and Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International, interacted with a cross-section of suppliers, merchants, beneficiaries, artisans and MSMEs through programs and initiatives in India. These include Walmart Sourcing, Walmart Vriddhi, Flipkart and Flipkart Samarth, PhonePe, Walmart Marketplace, Walmart Global Tech India, and Walmart Foundation. In December 2020, the retailer announced it would triple its merchandise exports from India to $10 billion a year by 2027, endorsing India’s continued rise as a global hub for manufacturing. The list of global CEOs to meet Means PM Global CEOs line up to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of this official state visit to Washington DC on June 22 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will also host Modi for a state dinner during the visit. Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet top business leaders during his state visit. A day earlier, the president and CEO of global networking giant Cisco, Chuck Robbins, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed how the company has doubled down on manufacturing efforts to boost the country’s exports. Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the company shares his vision of “positive impact technology” and is committed to investing across the country. thank you prime minister @Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023 Prime Minister Modi also accepted French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to be the guest of honor at the traditional French military parade on July 14, Bastille Day.

