Pakistani Diaspora in Australia Protest Arrest of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan





Members of Australia’s Pakistani community have demonstrated in cities across the country in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest sparked nationwide violence in Pakistan.

Key points:Protests took place in Sydney, Melbourne and CanberraImran Khan was arrested earlier this week before being releasedAt least five people have died in clashes with police in Pakistan

Melbourne-based Ayesha Bux told the ABC she and her family members stood up for “justice”.

“I was not a political person, but what happened in Pakistan is an injustice,” Ms Bux said.

“The arrest of Imran Khan, the oppression of [political party] The PTI workers and the blocking of the media, I think it’s all very unfair,” she added.

The demonstrators chanted “this terrorism has a uniform behind it” in reference to the Pakistani army.

The army has been targeted because of Mr Khan’s accusations that it conspired to oust him from power and also because he claims a senior officer was behind a plot to To kill him.

The military, which has intervened in politics numerous times in the country’s 76-year history, denies Mr Khan’s claims and warned him against “baseless allegations”.

Kiran Wali, a member of the Pakistani community who helped organize the Melbourne protest, said the international community must play its part to ensure Pakistan’s long-awaited elections are not further delayed.

“We have been pushing for timely elections since Imran Khan was removed from office, even before his arrest,” she said.

Tensions remained high in Pakistan with paramilitary troops and police on the streets of major cities. (AP: KM Chaudary)

Sydney-based Asim Mumtaz told the ABC he attended protests in Auburn over fears Mr Khan could be killed in custody.

“Pakistani youth are very educated, they know the system is corrupt and a certain institution has grabbed all the power and is making decisions,” he said, referring to the mighty military.

“After so many years we have a leader Imran Khan and they captured him on false charges.”

Land deal behind the arrest

Mr Khan, Pakistan’s most popular political leader according to polls, was arrested at the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday, prompting his supporters to take to the streets and storm military buildings.

He was later released on Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled his arrest was unlawful.

Mr Khan is accused of using public funds to compensate a property tycoon, Malik Riaz, for land that would be used to build a new university called Al-Qadir. He denied any wrongdoing.

He was also charged in a Pakistani court in an unrelated case on Wednesday with illegally selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister between 2018 and 2022.

The corruption cases against Mr Khan are two of more than 100 cases registered against him since his ousting in April 2022.

Pakistani citizen Kiran Wali helped organize protests in Melbourne. (Provided)

The Pakistani government called in the military during the week to help quell the unrest, warning protesters against any further attacks on state facilities.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said unrest by Mr Khan’s supporters “has damaged sensitive public and private property”, forcing him to deploy the army in the province’s capital Islamabad. the most populated in Punjab and in unstable regions. northwest bordering Afghanistan.

“Such scenes have never been seen by the people of Pakistan,” Sharif said after a cabinet meeting.

The demonstrators had stormed military buildings, ransacked the residence of a senior army general in the eastern city of Lahore and set fire to state buildings and property in other places.

In rare scenes, the Pakistani army headquarters was even attacked by a mob in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

Tensions remained high in the nuclear-armed country on Thursday with paramilitary troops and police on the streets of major cities.

Mobile data services were still suspended and schools and offices were closed in two of Pakistan’s four provinces.

Fears of mutiny within the army

Islamabad-based defense and strategic affairs analyst Rana Muhammad Javed Iqbal told the ABC that the situation could trigger a “change in the chain of command” within the military.

“There is broad support for Imran Khan within the military and there is a possibility of a break in the military chain of command,” he said.

He said it was possible the country’s top military general would succumb to pressure and give way to a successor.

“As a nuclear-armed nation, Pakistan cannot afford any mutiny within the military,” he added.

At least five people have died in recent violence that has added to instability in the South Asian country of 220 million people as it grapples with a severe economic crisis and a delay in bailing out the International Monetary Fund since November.

At least five people died in the violence after Imran Khan’s arrest. (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

ABC/son

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-12/pakistanis-in-australia-react-to-the-arrest-of-imran-khan/102331634 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos