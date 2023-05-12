DOJ seeks to block Trump’s testimony in lawsuits against Strzok and Page





The Justice Department is seeking to halt a deposition with Donald Trump this month in lawsuits filed by two former FBI officials who were frequent targets of criticism from the former president.

In a redacted filing on Thursday, Justice Department attorneys said Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar had allowed an appeal to the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., unless a judge ruled. a lower court will not reconsider an earlier ruling allowing Trump to testify before a deposition to the FBI. Director Christopher Wray.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled in February that Trump and Wray could be deposed in lawsuits filed by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page against the Justice Department and FBI in 2019.

Lawyers for the Justice Department said in Thursday’s filing that they had just learned that Trump’s deposition was scheduled for May 24, ahead of any deposition for Wray.

Contrary to the U.S. request, Mr. Strzok is seeking to depose former President Trump before Director Wray, making it impossible to determine whether the director’s deposition could obviate the need to depose the former president, the authorities wrote. Justice Department lawyers in a 10-page motion to block Trump’s deposition.

They asked the appeals court to settle the case by Tuesday.

Strzok’s attorneys declined to comment. Lawyers for Page and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a court filing in March, the Justice Department said Trump did not seek any assertion of privilege over any of the information in the authorized depositions.

Jackson’s decision in February said testimony by Trump and Wray should be limited to two hours and to a narrow set of topics that were discussed in a closed hearing.

Trump frequently targeted Strzok and Page during his presidency. They made headlines in December 2017 when it was announced that they had been removed from then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into text messages that disparaged Trump.

Pages’ lawsuit alleges privacy violations and Strzoks alleges wrongful termination, both citing posting text messages.

Page, who resigned as an FBI attorney in May 2018, argued in her lawsuit that the text messages she exchanged with Strzok were illegally distributed and that attacks by Trump and his allies damaged her reputation.

Strzok’s attorneys are seeking Trump’s deposition to determine whether he met with and directly pressured FBI and Justice Department officials to fire Strzok or whether he ordered White House staffers to do it.

If the deposition goes as planned, it would follow a federal jury’s finding in New York that Trump is liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll . Trump has indicated he will appeal the verdict.

He also faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to silent payments from 2016. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to all charges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/justice-department-seeks-prevent-trump-deposition-lawsuits-ex-fbi-offi-rcna84075 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos