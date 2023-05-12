Interview with Tilak Devasher: “Imran Khan will win the elections hands down”





“Therefore, these people want Imran Khan to be excluded from elections whenever they are held.” virtuous).’

IMAGE: Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate in Peshawar after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled his arrest unlawful, May 11, 2023. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Pakistan has been in turmoil since former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case by Pakistan’s National Accountability Office on May 9.

At least eight people have died and hundreds injured after clashes between protesters and police and military over the past two days.

On Thursday, May 11, the country’s Supreme Court ruled Khan’s arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release.

To find out more about the situation in Pakistan and the implications it could have on India, Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke with Tilak Devasher, former Special Secretary in the Cabinet Office of the Government of India and author many acclaimed books on Pakistan.

His book Pakistan: Courting the Abyss is a must read for anyone who wants to know how the country fell down the dangerous path of Islamization leading to permanent chaos.

Among his other books are Pakistan: At the Helm; Pakistan: The Enigma of Balochistan; and The Pashtuns: A Contested History.

The first of a two-part interview:

Is this the first time that Pakistanis have targeted army installations?

Yes, it is for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Previously, under (then military dictators) Ayub Khan and Zia-ul Haq, there were also protests, but not like the ones that took place on May 9.

It is the Shehbaz Sharif government that is targeting Imran Khan. Why then do people vent their anger on the army?

Since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister last year in April after the no-confidence motion, his narrative has been that it was the Pakistani military that contributed to his removal. He particularly blamed then-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for this.

He then targeted ISI Major General Faisal Naseer for an assassination attempt on him and attacks on members of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

It is therefore natural that the supporters of his party unload their anger on the Pakistani army.

Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s house was also targeted by mobs, it was instead the Pakistani army because of Imran Khan’s story.

Did the general public join the protests? Or are the protests limited to PTI activists?

Very difficult to distinguish as they don’t wear party insignia, but the majority of them are believed to be PTI supporters. Overall, the public would not participate in the violence directed against the Pakistani military.

One wonders why it was the Pakistan Rangers and not the Islamabad Police who were sent to arrest Imran Khan at the premises of the Islamabad High Court. Did the government fear that the police in Islamabad would not follow its order?

Even the judge had posed this question (link is external) to the Inspector General, why were the Rangers used to arrest Imran Khan when they are a paramilitary force. He was informed that the government had requested the help of the Rangers.

The Rangers are a stronger force than the police. You may recall that about a month ago when the police went to arrest Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore, they were not allowed to enter.

Hence, Rangers were called up at this time as they are a stronger force due to their formation. They picked and took him away based on an arrest warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau on May 1. He had not obtained bail in this case.

Does Imran Khan have support in Pakistani security establishments and if so, do you see Pakistan heading towards a civil war?

Imran Khan enjoys the support of veterans and families of Pakistani army officers, but having support is one thing and acting against their officer brothers is an entirely different ball game.

You can support something but that doesn’t mean you will pull out your gun and start shooting other army officers.

People are mistaken (assuming) that support for Imran Khan in these families will lead to civil war. I don’t think so because so far it seems that the discipline of the Pakistani army is holding up.

As long as the chain of command holds, the word of the head of the army will be followed. I don’t see any brigadier or colonel staging a coup this time or even a general for that matter.

Many people say that by arresting Imran Khan, the Pakistani army and his government have crossed the red line, which has caused anger against the government.

For his supporters, the arrest of Imran Khan crossed a red line. However, this will not lead to a civil war in the army. Such statements are all PTI propaganda.

Someone tweeted that the President, Joint Chief of Staff should take over. They are trying to harm the Pakistani army using social media by creating divisions in the army. This, however, does not seem to be the reality.

According to the Shehbaz Sharif government, what problems can be solved by removing Imran Khan from the scene? Is he destabilizing the economy by staging regular protests?

One is human nature.

When Imran Khan was in power, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Sharif were all put behind bars in addition to many other political leaders.

Pakistani politics is so polarized that revenge is the first thing politicians seek when they come to power.

Second, if they run for office, Imran Khan will win hands down due to his popularity.

Therefore, these people want Imran Khan to be excluded from the elections whenever they take place. For this, he shall be disqualified from contesting on the basis of cases against him, stating that he is not sadiq (honest) and amen (just).

They would also like to see him behind bars for a long time.

Who is this Major General Faisal Naseer that Imran Khan is targeting in his video?

He is DG (General Manager) Counterintelligence, ISI. All internal shenanigans are done by him. This is the same position held by former ISI CEO Faiz Hameed. Hamid had manipulated the elections in which Imran Khan won. Thus, Imran Khan knows how important this position is and therefore targets Faisal Naseer.

Why did Imran Khan fall out with the Pakistani army when he was so close five years ago?

After some time, Pakistani army chief Bajwa realized that Imran Khan was unable to deliver on his promises on the economic front. During the three and a half years that he was in power, Imran Khan brought down the Pakistani economy.

Second, he began to interfere in army assignments. When Bajwa wanted to post Faiz Hameed as Corps (Army) Commander in Peshawar, Imran Khan did not want to let him go as DG ISI.

Technically, DG ISI reports to the Prime Minister, but to qualify for the position of army chief, he must command a corps. From there, the differences began to appear between the army and Imran Khan.

What is the relationship between Imran Khan and the current head of the Pakistani army, General Asim Munir Ahmed?

Imran Khan had removed Asim Munir from the post of DG ISI because he had complained to him that his wife (Bushra Bibi) was earning money. It was a red line for Imran Khan after which he removed him as DG ISI and appointed Faiz Hameed as DG ISI. So Asim Munir might have a grudge against Imran Khan.

The army had said that it would not interfere in politics, but Imran Khan wants the army to interfere in politics, but from his side and not from the side of the opposition parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/news/interview/tilak-devasher-interview-imran-khan-will-win-elections-hands-down/20230512.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos