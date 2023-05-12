Politics
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens not to concede the elections
ISTANBULTurkish opposition officials say their supporters will take to the streets in massive protests if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan follows through on his threat not to hand over power if he loses Sunday’s presidential election.
Erdogan has hinted that his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), is backed by a Kurdish militia, the PKK, which has launched a decades-long insurgency in the country and is classified as a terrorist organization by the Turkish government and the United States
My people will not cede this country to an individual who became president with the support he received from Kandil, Erdogan said at a rally last week, referring to a mountainous region of Iraq from which the PKK operates.
Kilicdaroglu has been backed by the pro-Kurdish HDP party, which has several members behind bars on terrorism charges. The government accuses the party of being linked to the PKK, which the HDP denies.
A senior Erdogan adviser, Mehmet Ucum, said a power shift would pose a risk to the country’s territorial integrity, and Erdogan’s coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli, said opposition officials could find bullets in their bodies or be imprisoned for life.
On Sunday, a day after Bahcelis’ comments, violence erupted when ultranationalists threw rocks at a rally of a senior CHP official, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was campaigning in a city that voted for Erdogan in the 2018 presidential election.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has repeatedly called the elections a coup attempt by Western countries that opposition officials say sets the stage for a refusal to concede defeat. They are trying to lay the groundwork for not accepting a loss, but that is not something doable even by Erdogan’s standards, US CHP representative Yurter Ozcan told The Daily Beast.
Voters will vote in presidential and legislative elections on May 14 which polls show will be hotly contested.
Soylu backed up his claim of a political coup attempt with a video of President Joe Biden saying he would back the opposition to defeat Erdogan.
We can support the elements of the Turkish leadership that still exist and draw more from them and encourage them to be able to confront and defeat Erdogan, Biden told New York Times journalists when he was a presidential candidate. Not by a coup, but by the electoral process.
Erdogan’s office did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment on whether he plans to not accept defeat.
Kilicdaroglu on Tuesday accused members of the president’s communications office of using the dark web and playing Cambridge Analytica, without providing examples. Cambridge Analytica was a British company that gathered information from Facebook users to influence voters for election campaigns in the United States and United Kingdom.
The Twitter account of Fahrettin Altun, the director of the president’s communications office, replied that his priority was to fight misinformation and the fact that the head of the CHP was uncomfortable with Altun showed that his office was on the line. right way.
If Erdogan tries not to recognize the results, I think there will be massive protests across Turkey, in a democratic way, for people to stand up for their democratic rights, Ozcan warned.
worst case scenario
After the Erdogans party lost Istanbul’s 2019 mayoral election by around 15,000 votes, the country’s High Electoral Council called for a new run, saying a law had been broken on polling stations. The opposition said it was an attempt not to recognize the results of a legitimate election. CHP candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the new race with over 800,000 votes.
Ozcan said he believed the police and military would not help Erdogan if he tried to use them to stay in power in the event of an election defeat.
During a television interview with CHP candidate Kilicdaroglu in January, an advertisement was aired for a military company (SADAT) which he accused of being a paramilitary group linked to Erdogan. He may consider using various vehicles or agents, but my bottom line is that it just won’t work, Ozcan said.
Sinan Ogan, an ultra-nationalist presidential candidate, said Erdogan’s recent comments on Kilicdaroglu also led him to believe the Turkish president might not step down, especially if the opposition wins by a narrow margin. Ogan said Erdogan linking pro-Kurdish HDP support in Kilicdaroglu to the PKK is dangerous.
A candidate must have 50% plus one vote to win the election, otherwise they advance to the second round. Some pollsters think it’s likely, especially with Ogan’s candidacy and a secular politician possibly acting as spoilers and taking away secular and nationalist votes from Kilicdaroglus, the main ideologically broad opposition alliance.
Ogan and CHP Ozcan said a winning opposition candidate in the first round would help bring stability to the country. If the elections are not concluded democratically, the Turkish people will use their democratic right to protest, Ogan said.
When asked if he feared that Erdogan would use force to stay in power, Ogan replied: let’s rephrase it using the word force, but we can call it a set of destabilizing situations.
As an example, he cited the unrest in 2015 when elections led to Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) losing its parliamentary majority after the HDP won seats in parliament for the first time. time. Violence erupted in the heavily Kurdish southeast and the HDP leader, who was later jailed, accused the government of inaction in order to convince the country it needed the AKP ahead of a five-month snap election later.
The HDP said it faced 140 attacks and more than 100 deaths at pro-Kurdish rallies in bombings blamed on ISIS. After the Erdogans party surprisingly won nearly 50% of the vote in November that year, he said voters had chosen stability and unity.
