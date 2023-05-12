Politics
Narendra Modi | 36 nursing students punished for not listening to Prime Minister Modis Mann Ki Baat
Thirty-six nursing students have been banned for a week from leaving their hostel after evening classes because they failed to show up for an official rally to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modis 100th Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on April 30.
The National Institute of Nursing Education, part of the centrally run Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, issued the sanction order on May 3.
The institute had previously said that participation in the program was mandatory for first- and third-year students. The hostel manager had warned the students that their outing would be canceled if they defied the instruction.
But eight freshmen and 28 third-year students failed to show up.
Saryu D. Madra, consultant (media) at PGIMER, played down the punishment.
It’s an ordinary kind of thing, said Madra The Telegraphwithout specifying whether this meant that such punishments were common at the institute.
When asked who made the decision to punish the students, Madra replied: It is the principal’s prerogative.
She did not answer any further questions.
Principal Sukhpal Kaur declined to comment. Talk to the PRO and manager, you will get the right information, she said.
The director of PGIMER, Dr. Vivek Lal, asked this newspaper to contact the deputy director (administration), Kumar Gaurav Dhawan. Dhawan did not answer calls to his cell phone number.
On Thursday evening, the PGIMER issued a clarification regarding the ban on nursing students leaving after evening classes due to non-participation in the Mann Kee (sic) Baat program.
Since some of the students did not share any reason not to attend the session and abstained from the event held for them in an amphitheater, the college authorities took action against them, he said. declared.
Even if it was a small overreaction on the part of the authorities of the college and those concerned have already expressed the dissatisfaction of the administration of the PGIMER.
The clarification asked that the question not be given any other connotation or exaggerated.
Rajesh Jha and Abha Dev Habib, former executive board members of Delhi University, have described the nursing schools’ action as an assault on students’ basic rights. They added that students cannot be forced to attend such programs.
Forced confinement is a violation of fundamental rights like the right to life, Jha said.
He stated that the absence from the event cannot be considered as a case of indiscipline.
Even regular classes taught by professors are not compulsory for students. In higher education institutions, students should be given as much freedom as possible to explore themselves, Jha said.
Habib said that as a representative of the people, it is the prime minister’s responsibility to listen to students and others.
Farmers are campaigning for a law (guaranteeing) minimum support prices for their crops. Workers are demanding the withdrawal of pro-corporate labor laws, she said.
Students and teachers are protesting against the national education policy which promotes the privatization of education. Wrestlers are on the road to demand action against perpetrators of sexual misconduct. The Prime Minister must listen to them.
Habib said the dictation for students to take the Mann Ki Baat curriculum as a requirement indicates that the government expects people to behave like stupid herds.
Listening to the Prime Minister is not the work of students. The government wants to create citizens without autonomy. You have to resist it, said Habib.
She said that state-funded institutions had developed a tendency to do whatever they could to please the government.
IIM Rohtak released a survey report last month suggesting that Maan Ki Baat had reached 100 million listeners.
Clarification from PGIMER said that the instruction to attend the event was issued as part of their regular curricular activities in which lectures, guest lectures and discussions are held regularly by top speakers/experts/professionals to provide them with valuable education.
Instead, in a previous episode, the Honorable Prime Minister had interacted with a family of organ donors, a PGIMER transplant case, to promote the noble cause of organ donation, which greatly lifted the moral and generated more interest in the episode.
|
