Imran Khan’s problem in Pakistan | Middle Eastern eye





Pakistani authorities have spent the past three days stifling popular protests after a horde of paramilitary soldiers arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday morning.

The Supreme Court ordered his release on Thursday after ruling his arrest unlawful, but the anger shows no sign of abating.

Extraordinary scenes of violence erupted across the country, with defiant mobs breaking into military properties and burning down the homes of army personnel.

Whether or not you supported the arrest of the chairman of Pakistan’s political party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Deep State, also known as the military establishment, is seeing its carefully cultivated mythos corrode in the face of anger. population.

Corruption cases in Pakistan, like the one Khan faces, only fly to the extent that a passing government can throw them away.

This is an incredible situation, given that not so long ago the military had the public’s trust and was seen as the only institution that really worked.

The irony is that before being ousted from power, Khan had maintained that his government and the military were on the same page. His administration was pejoratively labeled a hybrid regime, a wry irony that his government was partly run from the barracks. Arrests of political dissidents and restrictions on media freedom during his tenure failed to dispel this image.

For so many Khans voters, the military was previously seen as a separate force from the corrupt political elite. But now the military has unwittingly delivered a message that it was the corrupt political elite that Khan had promised to drain from the swamp of Pakistani politics.

How did we get here?

In a nutshell, the removal of Khans through a motion of no confidence last year ushered in an alliance of former kleptocratic ruling parties in Pakistan that had previously failed miserably at governing. They have inherited an economic time bomb from the PTI government that they don’t know how to disarm.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, which emerged in 2020 as a bulwark against Khan, began to pursue the same policy of revenge that Khan himself was guilty of while in office.

Khan’s time in power and his political tenure had sought to eradicate Pakistan’s ruling political families, primarily the Bhuttos and Sharifs, from the political landscape.

None of this could have been a problem if he had stayed in the lines and avoided confronting the army. But Khan is not that type of leader.

Imran Khan’s arrest is a dark day for democracy

Learn more

His famous 2021 clash with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the transfer of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed gave kicking off the acrimonious relationship.

Khan has since publicly accused the establishment (the military and the ISI) of trying to get rid of him. Last weekend he accused ISI Major General Faisal Naseer by name, alleging he was behind two attempts to kill him.

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back and, within days, the former Prime Minister was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau anti-corruption, an autonomous body constantly accused of being used as a weapon by the governments in place against their opposition.

The arrest was met with near silence globally, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it an internal matter.

Contacted for comment, the US State Department sent Middle East Eye a boilerplate statement saying it was aware of the arrest and had not chosen a political side.

Khan failed to cultivate strong relations with several world powers, but regardless, the arrest of an opposition leader should have caused more concern among democracies who otherwise , spare no opportunity to lecture the world on the rule of law.

What does this mean for Pakistan?

Pakistan is facing an acute economic crisis, and the political situation is only pushing the country further away from the path of recovery.

Elections are the only way out, but the military and the government that should be holding elections are concerned about trying to eliminate the opposition candidate most likely to win.

What Pakistan needs is reconciliation, but it is naive to think that something like this is on the horizon.

Khan is not mistaken in his belief that the country must overcome the old corrupt ruling elite, but he was mistaken in thinking he could do so through sheer political force and militarizing institutions. The only path to political evolution in Pakistan is to dominate your opponents and let them sink into political obscurity.

No Pakistani leader has ever completed a full term because continuity leads to democratic stability, which strengthens civilian institutions and weakens the military’s role in politics.

The Khan problem is now an intractable conflict, and the attempt to prosecute him is seen as an attempt to persecute him

Time and again, politicians and the establishment have colluded to serve their interests, with the only real winner being the military and its ability to impede democratic growth.

What works in Khans favor this time around is that the military is deeply unpopular, potentially as unpopular as it has ever been.

Political economist Umair Javed recently told MEE that he sincerely believes the Pakistani military no longer has a staunch ally in Pakistani society, having managed to alienate all traditional political constituencies in the country.

And that’s why Pakistan has a problem with Imran Khan. Khan cultivated anti-army sentiment among what was perhaps the last remaining segment of society that supported them. The Khan problem is now an insoluble conflict, and the attempt to pursue him is seen as an attempt to persecute him.

It now boils down to this: Pakistan can only advance through elections. The ruling coalition, along with the establishment, are the biggest losers at the polls.

Khan’s release is by no means the end of popular anger against the state, and he still faces charges. The situation is dire and a war of attrition is underway.

Images of Khans’ supporters attacking the army’s sacred headquarters do not bode well. For a ruling coalition with elections on the horizon, it’s even worse.

In the war for public perception, the incumbent government and the military have a serious problem with Imran Khan.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.

