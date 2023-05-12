PPP registers Joko Widodo’s name as Bacaleg 2024 : Okezone News





JAMBI – A total of 55 potential legislative candidates (bacaleg) for the United Development Party (PPP) Jambi Province registered with Jambi Provincial KPU in Telanaipura Region, Jambi City, Friday (12/5/2023).

However, there is one Bacaleg name that has caught the public’s attention, namely Joko Widodo. However, this name is not the number one person in the country, but rather a party cadre with the Kaaba symbol. Unique, this man is also called Jokowi every day. “We, DPW PPP Jambi Province, have escorted 55 of our top cadres to register for elections in KPU Jambi Province,” Jambi Province DPW PPP Chairman Muhammad Fadhil Arif said on Friday (12/ 5/2023). He is grateful that all the requirements have been met by the Jambi Provincial Electoral Commission. Currently it is waiting for the next process. “Thank God all requirements have been met by KPU and we are waiting for the next process. Hopefully this Friday will be a good sign for the PPP party,” Fadhil said. He also introduced his executives whose names look exactly like those of President Jokowi (Joko Widodo). “Yes, there is our executive who is called Joko Widodo. Inspired by the name of President Jokowi. He is a deputy-legislator in the city of Jambi. I hope as lucky as the name of President Pak Jokowi”, a- he hoped. Meanwhile Joko Widodo, the PPP lawmaker, has admitted the name he bears was a gift from his parents 36 years ago. “Yes, my father immediately gave it away. If the reason is, because when Pak Suharto was president, those who were called O or had Javanese names quickly found jobs,” said the one we also affectionately nicknamed Jokowi.

Read also : Improve your painting skills, AkzoNobel makes Dulux Partners a featured program Follow Okezone News on Google News However, he admitted that he had no Javanese blood. “Basically they are not Javanese, but descendants of Jambi and Padang,” he said. When asked why he chose the PPP as a political path. According to him, because our qibla as Muslims is the Kaaba. “Other than that, it’s more religious and cool,” he said. He hopes that in the electoral district of Alam Barajo, Jambi City can win many votes. “We hope to win the next general election. I want to build the city of Jambi to be even more religious, away from immorality, corruption and other evils in society,” he said. The content below is presented by the Advertiser. Okezone.com journalists are not involved in this content.

