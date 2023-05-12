Trump Appeals Sexual Abuse Verdict, Victim Considers New Trial | Donald Trump News





Former US President Donald Trump is appealing a New York jury verdict awarding a magazine columnist $5 million after jurors found Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and defamed her last October.

A notice of appeal was filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, the first step in a process that will move the civil case brought against Trump by writer E Jean Carroll to a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit. Court of Appeals.

The notice was signed by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who said after Tuesday’s verdict he believed there were several strong grounds for appeal.

The nine-person jury concluded after less than three hours of deliberation that Carroll had failed to prove that it was more likely than not that Trump had raped her in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman store at the start of the spring of 1996. But he found that she had been sexually abused.

He also said in his verdict that Trump defamed Carroll in a statement on social media last October.

Carroll sued Trump in November, minutes after a temporary New York state law took effect allowing victims of sexual assault to sue their attackers even if the abuse had occurred decades earlier. early.

Carroll is also considering new claims against Trump after he again defamed her on primetime television this week.

At a televised town hall on Wednesday broadcast by CNN, Trump repeated the remarks that formed the basis of Carroll’s successful libel suit, telling news anchor Kaitlan Collins that Carroll was a wacky job that made the assault that was met with whistles and cheers by the Republican. audience.

During the interview, Trump insulted the highly respected Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over his case.

When asked if she was considering further legal action in light of Trump’s latest remarks, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan told the New York Daily News she was considering it.

Trump’s attorney Tacopina declined to comment on the potential retrial.

In the notice of appeal filed Thursday in the lower court where Judge Kaplan presided over the trial, Trump’s attorneys wrote that notice is hereby given that defendant Donald J Trump is appealing to the 2nd Circuit.

Tacopina said in an email regarding the appeal: Judge Kaplan has already been knocked down once in Carroll v. Trump. We are confident that it will be twice after the hearing of this appeal.

He was referring to Kaplan’s rejection of an attempt to substitute the United States for Trump as a defendant in an earlier defamation suit filed by Carroll for statements Trump made while president. The 2nd Circuit later ruled that Trump was a government employee for the purposes of the trial, but the appeal was not fully resolved.

Trump’s verdict came after a two-week trial in which Carroll testified he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of luxury department stores after a lighthearted and flirtatious chance encounter that took them from the entrance from stores to the desolate sixth-floor lingerie area, where Trump invited Carroll to help him shop for a gift.

She first publicly revealed her experience in a 2019 memoir when Trump was still president. She said her public response was so harsh that it ruined her reputation, cost her a 27-year job with Elle magazine and subjected her to vicious attacks on social media from her followers.

Trump, who is currently running for president as a Republican, did not attend the trial.

