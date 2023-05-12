Politics
PM Modi should follow Constitution, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should follow the Constitution. He was answering questions from the Rouse Avenue media about the Supreme Court ruling on the power of the Delhi government.
The Rouse Avenue court on Friday extended the custody of Manis Sisodia until June 2. The court also retained the CBI indictment for review at the next date. The court also extended Amdandeep Dhall’s custody. The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved Manish Sisodia’s bail plea order in the CBI case.
Manish Sisodia was produced before CBI Special Judge MK Nagpal in Liquor Policy Sisodia was allowed to have a meeting with his lawyer Irshad Khan.
After the hearing, he answered questions from the media and said the constitution was insulted. Prime Minister Modi should follow the Constitution.
At the latest date, Special Judge MK Nagpal, while extending judicial custody, also ordered CBI to provide an electronic copy of the supplemental indictment filed by her on April 25, 2023, in light of the Supreme Court passed by it yesterday.
Barrister Rishikesh appeared for Manish Sisodia argued that due to incomplete charge case / incomplete investigation we are entitled to statutory / default bail as per SC order. At first glance, it looks like the agency is saying further investigation of me is needed/pending. Therefore, we reserve the right to file a request for legal security.
The court had asked the CBI why they had not mentioned that the qua Sisodia investigation was over. You say you filed an additional indictment (on time), but you said the case is being investigated. Why didn’t you mention that the indictment is filed at the end of the investigation against Sisodia?
The Court had said, Sisodia’s attorney’s submission noted that a copy of the indictment is required by them to see if the investigation of Sisodia is complete. The court says that although this is not the time to provide a copy of the indictment, an electronic copy of it must be submitted to it.
The Court further noted that the bail hearing in the CBI case was taking place in Delhi HC, and aspects of it could be used to apply for bail in the High Court.
The court further added that Sisodia’s right to assert default bond was reserved. He can argue the same before Delhi HC. In order to assert default bail against HC, Sisodia’s lawyers requested the provision of a copy of the indictment.
The court allowed a copy of the indictment to be provided by CBI to Sisodia.
Sisodia was presented physically before the Court on Monday in Tihar, after the end of his period of police custody.
Earlier, Special Judge MK Nagpal denied Manish Sisodia’s bail. The allegations against Manish Sisodia are of a serious nature and at this stage of the case, he does not deserve bail as he was only arrested in this case on 26.02. .2023 and the investigation even though his role is still not complete, what about some of the other co-defendants involved in the case whose roles are also still under investigation.
Moreover, the Claimant/Manish Sisodia fails even to meet the three-step test in view of his conduct as evidenced by the destruction or non-production of his previous cell phones from the relevant period, as well as the apparent role that he played in the non-production or disappearance from the record of a Cabinet memo put together through then Excise Commissioner Rahul Singh there may be serious apprehensions of destruction or tampering with other evidence and even influencing some key witnesses in this case by him or at his request, in the event that he is released on bail by the court.
According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the largest and most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.
The bribe payment of around Rs. 90-100 crore was directed at him and his other GNCTD colleagues and Rs. 20-30 crore on the above was funneled through co-defendants Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Approver Dinesh Arora and in turn certain provisions of the Excise Policy have been permitted to be changed and manipulated by the Applicant to protect and preserve the interests of the Southern Liquor Lobby and to ensure repayment of bribes to said lobby, the court noted.
The evidence gathered so far clearly shows that the petitioner, through co-accused Vijay Nair, was in contact with the Southern lobby and that the formulation of a favorable policy for them was ensured at all costs and that A cartel was allowed to form to obtain a monopoly on the sale of certain brands of alcohol from privileged manufacturers, and it was permitted to do so against the very objectives of the policy.
Thus, according to the allegations made by the prosecution and the evidence collected in support of them so far, the applicant can prima facie be considered as the architect of the said criminal conspiracy, noted the Sisodia court, in its petition for bail in a trial court. said there would be no point in keeping him in custody, as all collections in the case have already been made.
Sisodia also said he joined the investigation as and when required by the CBI. The other defendants arrested in the case have already been released on bail, Sisodia added, adding that he holds the important constitutional post of CM MP for Delhi and has deep roots in society.
Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court, while remanding Sisodia to the CBI, ordered that the questioning of the defendant during the remand period be conducted in a location covered by CCTV, as per guidelines. established by the Supreme Court and said images shall be retained by the CBI.
Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED as part of an ongoing investigation into a case relating to alleged irregularities in the development and implementation of the Delhi National Capital Territory Government’s excise policy .
|
