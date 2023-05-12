Imran Khan gets relief from the Supreme Court, but his political future is bleak. here’s why





By Hamza Ameer: ​​Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who spent 48 hours in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a dramatic arrest on Tuesday, won relief from the Supreme Court on Thursday. Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan’s immediate release and called his arrest “unlawful” and “unlawful”. However, sources in think tanks and government offices are of the opinion that the future of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is bleak and his party’s days are numbered.

Imran Khan has been offensive in his statements and stance against the new military establishment, leveling serious charges of conspiracy, staging assassination attempts on his life and joining the current coalition government in denying Imran Khan and to his political movement under the PTI the right to freedom. of expression.

According to reliable sources, going against the army got him into trouble and that is why his days are numbered. His political future, public brilliance and political existence of his party will now be decided by rival rivals in the government and military establishment.

IMRAN KHANS BENEFITS FROM HUGE POPULARITY

“Imran Khan’s only strength and power is the popularity he enjoys among the masses. His party leaders on his right and left have never been allowed to come even to become a secondary authority in the party Today, that has proven to be his weakness as he now sits alone at the behest of his rivals and awaits his fate,” said Javed Siddique, a senior political analyst at India Today.

Sources believe a plan is in place to end the political turmoil of Imran Khan and his party’s existence.

“They (the establishment) are tired of Imran Khan’s nuisance. They don’t want him dead. But they also don’t want to repeat the same mistake twice. Imran Khan is no longer in the good books of the neighborhoods. And he has only himself to blame,” a source told India Today.

THE MINUS 1 FORMULA

Previously, the government had attempted to implement the “Minus-1” formula in which it attempted to remove khan from the political race and turn the PTI into a small political force. However, the plan has now been changed.

According to insiders, the new plan aims to target party support through its secondary leadership, leaving Imran Khan alone and without a team to work with his political party.

“PTI minus Imran Khan was tempted…it backfired. Now what you see is that Imran Khan has been left alone, without support, without leadership and without a team. for 48 hours, maybe just enough to show him to the mirror that he is one man, one individual, and that this country is much bigger than him,” a source told India Today.

Imran Khan’s close aides are currently in prison and will remain so for at least 14 days, possibly longer. And Khan, who is also under hawkeye and may not get easy relief in more than 150 cases against him anytime soon. He will have to face the reality that he is brought before the courts alone, under the safety of the same forces, which he fears want to assassinate him.

“That plan seems to be in place and both the establishment and the government seem to be on board with that,” the source said.

“One cannot kill Imran Khan’s public support, but surely one can trim his feathers, his tone, his narrative and use his physical presence to calm his emotional supporters as well,” the source added.

PLAN TO DECREASE KHAN’S PARTY

Meanwhile, another plan to diminish Khan’s political party, the PTI, or at least remove his name from party affiliation, is also being considered. According to the sources, the legal course will be used to secure Imran Khan’s disqualification as party leader. This would end Khan’s political future and put him on trial for further corruption cases against him.

“The Toshakhana case and the Al-Qadir case are two major cases in which Imran Khan can be disqualified. also sent to prison,” a source revealed.

Whatever happens, it seems obvious that the institution-government duo are on the same page about the management of Imran Khan and want to reduce his stature and political influence.

