CNN management under fire after Trump town hall disaster

CNN’s primetime broadcast of a rowdy town hall with Donald Trump propelled a tsunami of criticism from inside and outside the network on Thursday and renewed questions about how the news media will take up the challenge of covering up the serial lies of the leading Republican candidate entering the 2024 election.

The former president repeatedly dodged or mocked questions from CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins during the 70-minute live forum at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire on Wednesday night. He doubled down on his false claims that a rigged election led to his ousting in 2020 and referenced writer E. Jean Carroll, who just won in his lawsuit against him for defamation and assault, as a fist bump, to cheers and laughter from the audience, made up of local Republican voters.

And when Collins asked him why he removed classified White House documents, he replied: You are a mean person.

Former President Donald Trump called CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins a bad person during a New Hampshire town hall event on May 10. The crowd cheered. (Video: CNN)

Predictably disastrous, wrote the network’s former television news director Mark Lukasiewicz, part of a chorus of media critics and political observers who lamented the on-air spectacle. . The live lie works. A friendly MAGA crowd is constantly laughing, applauding Trump’s punchlines, and the moderator can’t begin to keep up with the AR-15’s lies.

At a time when CNN was struggling to reverse declining viewership, the telecast proved to be a ratings disappointment, with Nielsen reporting only 3.1 million total viewers. It was a big boost from the typical 8 p.m. broadcast on CNN, but a smaller audience than CNN’s town hall with President Biden last summer (3.7 million) and six previous Trump town halls worn by Fox News questioning the power of attraction of CNN and Trump.

The most profound impact, however, may be the reputational damage to the network that has long touted itself as the most trusted name in the news. It also raised questions about the future prospects of chief executive Chris Licht, who replaced Trump friend-turned-critic Jeff Zucker last year and is tasked with setting a more neutral tone at a cable channel that has exploded. with impassioned commentary during the Trump years.

CNN reporters and others outside the organization called the town hall a debacle, a catastrophe and CNN’s lowest moment. On Twitter, the hashtags and phrases BoycottCNN, DoneWithCNN and ByeCNN trended Wednesday night.

The thrust of the criticism is that the CNN format, which he has used for other candidates over the years, allowed Trump to filibuster and thwarted real-time fact-checking, allowing him to present a dishonest overhaul of his file. In terms of absolute stage control and WWE-style platform dynamics, the ugly truth is that this outcome was predetermined, tweeted veteran political writer James Fallows. Some compared the program to a modified Trump campaign rally of the kind that CNN sometimes broadcast live during the 2015-2016 campaign cycle, which Zucker later said he regretted.

CNN Kaitlan Collins tried and tried to refute Trump’s election lies

Licht defended the decision to host Trump in this format during his usual morning meeting with network staff on Thursday.

I am aware that there have been people with opinions [and] backlash, and it’s absolutely expected, he said, according to an audio recording. And I’ll say this as clearly as I can: you don’t have to like past presidents’ answers, but you can’t say we didn’t get them. America was very well served by what we did last night. People have woken up and they know what’s at stake in this election in a way they didn’t know the day before.

Licht also praised Collins’ masterful performance as moderator and called her a rock star.

Licht, however, was hammered by his own reporters. We did it wrong, said an on-air personality. We treated him like a normal politician who could be checked. We ended up dancing around a demagogue.

It should have been a taped interview where you could check it out, said a CNN correspondent who, like the on-air personality, spoke on condition of anonymity to preserve relationships and careers. The audience laughed at his comments about Jean Carroll. Ashamed.

During his meeting with the staff, Licht defended the decisions that led to an enthusiastic and partisan audience: it was also an important part of the story, because the people in this audience represent a large part of America. . And the mistake the media has made in the past is to ignore the existence of these people.

Another staffer, also speaking on the merits to avoid retaliation, suggested that Licht and other executives who approved the event should step down.

This seems an unlikely outcome at the moment. Publicly at least, Licht had the backing of his boss, the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav. Asked for comment on Thursday, a company spokesperson pointed to Zaslav’s interview on CNBC last week in which he stood alongside his lieutenant and brushed off some of the criticism that erupted after the announcement. of town hall. (We have a divided government. Right? We need to hear both voices, Zaslav said at the time. All voices need to be heard.)

An executive close to Zaslav said the board and executives understand the news industry is tough right now and are willing to give CNN plenty of time to find its footing.

Nonetheless, Trump’s mayoralty is shaping up to be another disappointment on Lichts’ watch. Despite his tinkering with CNN’s daily programming and his mandate to reposition the network as a neutral news provider, Licht was unable to prevent his ratings from falling to historic lows.

Lichts’ signature programming effort, revamping CNN’s morning schedule, largely collapsed with the firing of co-anchor Don Lemon last month. Collins, a rising star on the network, was also moved in the morning to anchor with him last fall. People within the company expect her to be promoted at the 9 p.m. hour, which hasn’t had a permanent host since CNN fired Chris Cuomo in December 2021. And a person close to the decision-making said that the controversy at the town hall would not change anything. Lichts has plans for her.

CNN’s daily media bulletin, Reliable Sources, was blunt in its assessment of Wednesday’s event. It’s hard to see how America was served by the show of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday night, journalist Oliver Darcy wrote Wednesday night.

But the squadron of analysts and commentators that CNN put on the air Wednesday night to assess Trump’s performance as mayor (we don’t have enough time to verify every lie he told, the anchor said Jake Tapper) said nothing about the networks own decision to host the forum.

At least one of the networks’ paid commentators went public with their objections before the Trump special aired. Michael Fanone, a DC police officer who was injured while defending the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot, wrote an essay published by Rolling Stone that indicted the scheduling decision.

Putting him on stage, having him answer questions like a normal candidate who didn’t get people killed trying to end the democracy he’s trying to lead again, normalizes what Trump has done, Fanone wrote . This sends the message that attempting a coup is only part of the process; that accepting the election results is a choice; and that there are no consequences, in the media, in politics or elsewhere, for rejecting them.

In an interview last week, CNN political director David Chalian justified the event by noting that Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination and that his unique status as a twice impeached and indicted former president criminal justice that prompted the Jan. 6 Capitol riot hasn’t changed the mission of networks journalism.

You would find it hard to say [the format] is less revealing than a face-to-face interview, he said.

Chalian did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said in an email, I think Chris got our position right this morning. [editorial] meeting.

Trump, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the event. Hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight, he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. The New Hampshire audience was AMAZING. THANKS!

But inside CNN, the mood was grim.

I can’t believe anyone thought it was a good idea, said a staff member, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid career repercussions. I have been a reporter for CNN for many years. I’ve always been so proud to say that. I’ve never been ashamed of CNN until tonight.

Elahe Izadi and Sarah Ellison contributed to this report.

correction

An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Michael Fanone as a United States Capitol Police officer. At the time of the January 6, 2021 riot, he was a DC police officer.

