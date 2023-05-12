Politics
‘Consistent rational policy’ and patience key for ASEAN to move forward on Myanmar peace plan, says PM Lee
ASEAN VIEWS NOT THE MAIN CONSIDERATION OF MYANMAR
Lee said ASEAN leaders had a frank discussion on the Myanmar issue at a retreat on Thursday morning. He acknowledged that very little progress had been made on the peace plan.
Asked whether the current arrangement of inviting only non-political representatives from Myanmar would essentially lead to a situation where there are only nine ASEAN members, Mr. Lee reiterated that Myanmar is still a member state.
They were invited to participate in the meetings but not at the political level. And ASEAN is capable of working like that, he said.
We were able to work with our foreigners, with our external partners too. And they agreed to hire us and various cooperation projects are continuing.
Mr Lee said the crisis will take a long time to resolve.
The last time we were in this situation with Myanmar, the protests that culminated in a coup started in 1988. And finally the elections were held around 2010 or so. His 20s, he said.
So I don’t expect this time to be any easier to solve. And we have to be patient, he added.
“And we must be able to maintain a consistent rational policy, in order to achieve the best result for Myanmar and for Asean.”
He said that some other ASEAN countries share this view of Singapore.
“But there are also other views and that’s something ASEAN will discuss.”
Mr. Lee said that ultimately the crisis in Myanmar is an internal situation and a power struggle between different groups.
The influence of Asean is not huge and is not their main consideration. And we have to understand that.
ASEAN A “LIFECRAFT” IN A MORE TROUBLED WORLD
More broadly, Mr. Lee said that “in a troubled world, we need ASEAN to be unified, cohesive, effectivetif, to be central.
He added that there must be substance in ASEAN cooperation.
That’s why we talk about improving our economic cooperation, green economy, digital economy, improving our FTAs (free trade agreements) with New Zealand, Australia, with other countries as well, he said.
The more ASEAN can make its economic, political and security cooperation work, the more other partners will want to work with us and take us seriously.
Mr Lee said a more troubled world would require even more of a safety life raft.
And ASEAN is our life raft, it is the life raft of all ASEAN members, he said.
Ultimately, Mr. Lee said individual Aseanss members are not that important in a global context. The group brings together the voices of the members to make them a voice that counts in regional affairs.
You don’t determine the outcome, but you are able to speak and be listened to, he said.
ON THE ROAD TO TIMOR LESTES ASEAN MEMBERSHIP
Last year, ASEAN members agreed in principle to Timor Leste joining the grouping as the 11th member. This year, Timorese Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak attended the summit as an observer for the first time.
Mr Lee said on Thursday that many problems in the region would also affect Timor Leste and, on the face of it, it would look like an anomaly if the nation was not part of ASEAN.
However, he noted that a membership in the grouping carries a very heavy responsibility given the many committees, frameworks, directives and agreements between the members.
During the summit, ASEAN leaders adopted a roadmap for Timor Lestes’ membership in ASEAN, which defines the conditions to be met before the young nation can join the grouping.
Mr. Lee said it was also important to help Timor Leste build its capacity to help the country achieve this end goal.
You have to have your officials and the know-how and the expertise, so that you can attend meetings and make a reasonable contribution or even defend your own interests and negotiate in an informed way, so that we can achieve a correct result, it said.
For its part, Singapore launched a Singapore-Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support (Stars) package in December 2022 to help Timor-Leste prepare for ASEAN membership.
About 800 Timor Leste officials have come to Singapore for training since the launch of the Stars program, Lee said.
|
