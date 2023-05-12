On Sunday, Turkey’s presidential election could overthrow Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This week on Deconstructed, Ryan Grim has a wide-ranging conversation with guests, covering the elections in Turkey, the arrest of Pakistan’s former prime minister, and the ongoing struggles in Palestine. Selim Koru, an analyst at the Ankara-based Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey, talks about the political climate in the country ahead of the elections. Pakistani journalist Waqas Ahmed breaks down the arrest of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. The Intercepts Alice Speri discusses the first anniversary of the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and recent developments in the West Bank.

Transcript to come.