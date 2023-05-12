Prime Minister Modi has earmarked 1,200 cr to invest in Indian semiconductor startups, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says





Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated a budget of 1,200 crore to invest in semiconductor design start-ups. According to reports citing the official, 27 domestic start-ups have already qualified for the initiative. The legislator is set to launch the third SemiconIndia Future Design Roadshow at IIT Delhi on Friday. The Department of Computing is hosting a series of roadshows across the country to stimulate next-generation semiconductor designers. The event is likely to witness a series of major announcements and will showcase the vision of global semiconductor leaders on catalyzing the semiconductor ecosystem in India. “With the belief that the next unicorn will come from the field of fabless chip design, 2 future design startups, which have been approved for support under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) program and will receive financial support as well as design infrastructure support for state-of-the-art system-on-chip design will be announced,” an official statement said. During Friday’s roadshow, global semiconductor leaders will share their visions for catalyzing India’s semiconductor ecosystem. The event will be launched by Minister of State for Electronics and Computing Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Meanwhile, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India has become the first institutional investor to foray into the semiconductor space “as they believe there is a huge opportunity for high-tech startups to transform the country into a global center for custom silicon hardware and IP innovations.” . Sequoia will also announce an investment in two Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) start-ups. (With agency contributions) Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

