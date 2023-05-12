Chinese ministers’ trips to India show warming ties



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit an exhibit at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan in 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Relations between two neighboring countries and the world’s first and second most populous countries, China and India, have been on a downward spiral in recent years after the bloody clash between the two countries’ border troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western part of the Sino-Indian border.

Since then, things have become more complicated and sensitive as both sides have militarized the LAC while blaming each other for crossing the poorly demarcated border. As a result, trade, economic partnership and people-to-people relations have suffered greatly due to the 35-month-long border line which does not serve the common interests of two important neighbors in Asia.

In the context of the weakening of Sino-Indian relations, the visits and meetings of the Chinese ministers of defense and foreign affairs with their Indian counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on 27 and April 28 in India’s capital New Delhi and May 4 and May 5 in Goa respectively were of critical importance in bridging the deep and sharp rift in China-India relations.

The welcome by the Chinese foreign and defense ministers made it clear that the Indian officers at the highest level are willing to revive a friendly relationship between India and China, leaving aside the fatal episode of the valley of Galwan in 2020. India is also hosting the 23rd annual SCO Leaders Summit on July 3. -4 and the 18th G20 summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. India sincerely looks forward to President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the two key summits under his chairmanship. Therefore, the two Chinese ministers’ visits can be seen as a prelude to the SCO and G20 leaders’ summit.

China’s new Defense Minister Li Shangfu attended the SCO Defense Ministers’ Meeting on April 27-28 in New Delhi. His visit came on the heels of China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang’s attendance at the March 2 G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi. Within a month, the visit of the two Chinese chief ministers to India demonstrated China’s willingness to improve the perilous state of China-India relations in a turbulent world.

More importantly, Qin Gang and Li Shangfu’s attendance at three important meetings under India’s presidency strongly indicated that a top-level political meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days will be n It’s only a matter of time now.

However, even before the visit of the two Chinese diplomats, the two sides displayed their eagerness to iron out their differences. Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanged greetings and sweets to ring in the New Year. The 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing on February 22, which marked the first such talks held in person. since July 2019. entered the 18th round held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side of the LAC on April 23.

During their first face-to-face meeting on April 27, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the centrality of resolving the border dispute to improving relations between India and China by stating that “the Violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations”. .

His Chinese counterpart Shangfu warmly responded by saying, “The common interest between China and India outweighs differences, so both sides should view bilateral relations and their development in a comprehensive, long-term and strategic manner.” and “the question of borders must be properly managed”. within the framework of bilateral relations”, rather than alluding to the prospect of complete disengagement or de-escalation.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the two-day SCO foreign ministers’ meeting on May 4, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Qin Gang held their second bilateral meeting focusing on the turbulent state of the ALC to ensure peace in the border areas. It is worth recalling here that when they first met in March, Mr Jaishankar conveyed India’s position on the border tension with China saying that India’s ties with China are “abnormal”. due to China’s violation of border management agreements.

For his part, Qin described the China-India border situation as “generally stable” and reiterated that “the two neighboring countries should explore a path towards peaceful and friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.” Mr. Jaishankar assured his Chinese counterpart that India hopes to continue working with China to maintain peace and stability in the border areas through consultation.

There is no doubt that all these meetings were important steps in normalizing relations between the two Himalayan neighbors. Expecting an immediate solution to the decades-old border issue is unrealistic, but continued bilateral meetings without preconditions through military and diplomatic channels can speed up the process.

China-India cooperation is of vital importance for regional stability in this unstable international climate. Given the strength and development of India-China relations, it is hoped that a one-on-one Xi-Modi meeting like the previous two informal summits, the first in Wuhan, China, in April 2018 and the second in Chennai in October 2019, can solve the problems of geographical competition and contribute to the blossoming of the bilateral relations between China and India, which is what we need at this time.