Pakistani court orders Imran Khan’s bail, lawyer says

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (Reuters) – A Pakistani court has ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday, after his arrest sparked deadly protests and clashes with the government. army.

The arrest, which the Supreme Court ruled ‘invalid and unlawful’ a day earlier, has fueled instability in the country of 220 million people at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anemic growth and a delayed IMF financing.

“They had no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. It seems there is a law of the jungle,” Khan told British media The Independent at the High Court in Islamabad.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested for the violence since Tuesday, when Khan was detained by the anti-corruption agency in a land fraud case.

At least eight people were killed as his supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and burned other state buildings and property, prompting the government to call in the military to help restore order.

“The High Court in Islamabad granted bail for two weeks and also ordered (the anti-corruption body) not to arrest Imran Khan during this period,” his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters after the hearing. .

Khan arrived at court on Friday amid tight security as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the capital, where a police van was also torched, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Khan, wearing dark glasses and dressed in a sky blue shalwar kameez – the baggy shirt and trousers popular in Pakistan – and a dark waistcoat, entered the court surrounded by lawyers and security forces, it was shown television pictures.

He was seen in footage waving to the cameras and giving a victory sign with his fingers as he walked into court.

