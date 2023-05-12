Anderson Cooper issues stern warning to Donald Trump





Anderson Cooper issued a grim warning Thursday night as he began his nightly show for CNN, responding to widespread criticism the network had received the previous night after hosting a live forum with former President Donald Trump.

The former president joined CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Wednesday night before a live audience of voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary in their state in next spring. The 70-minute program was filled with lies and misleading statements from the former president, who used the show to push his familiar lies, including the widely denied claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. .

Collins spent much of the night trying to fact-check or push back on Trump’s statements, but the program sparked outrage against CNN, with many saying it was irresponsible to give the former president a national live audience to push its platform.

Former President Donald Trump disembarks from his ‘Trump Force One’ plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. CNN reporter Anderson Cooper issued a stern warning to his viewers Thursday night after his network hosted a live forum with Trump the night before. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Cooper, who hosts Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN every weeknight, began his Thursday show by addressing the town hall and the backlash his network has received because of it, referring to Trump as someone “who tried to destroy our democracy” and called the program itself “disturbing.”

“A lot of you think CNN shouldn’t have given him a platform to speak, and I understand the anger about that. Giving him the audience, the time, I understand,” Cooper said.

“But that’s what I understand too. The man you were so disturbed to see and hear from last night, this man is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president, and according to the polls, no other Republican isn’t even close,” he said. continued. “That man you were so upset about last night, he may be President of the United States in less than two years. And that audience that upset you is a cross section of about half the country. This are your family members, your neighbors, and they vote, and many said they voted for him.”

Voters in attendance showed overwhelming enthusiasm for Trump across the town hall, including cheering during some of his most controversial moments, such as telling Collins she was a “mean person.”

“Now maybe you don’t pay attention to him since he left office,” Cooper continued. “Maybe you enjoyed not hearing from her, thinking it can’t happen again, an investigation will stop it. Well, that’s not the case so far.

“So if last night showed anything, it showed that it can happen again,” he said. “It’s happening again. He hasn’t changed and he’s running strong.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s press team Thursday evening to comment on Cooper’s statements.

In a statement to Newsweek on Wednesday night, a CNN spokesperson defended the network’s decision to host Trump’s town hall, writing in an email that the outlet’s “role and responsibility” was “to obtain answers and to hold the powerful to account”.

The spokesperson also praised Collins for showing “what it means to be a world-class journalist” while moderating, adding that she “followed and fact-checked President Trump in real time to arm voters with information. crucial”.

CNN senior reporter Oliver Darcy also praised his colleague in his CNN bulletin for being “tough and competent”. But Darcy sided with the network’s critics, writing that it was “hard to see how America was served by the show of lies airing on CNN Wednesday night.”

“And CNN aired it all,” Darcy added. “It went on and on and on. It was like 2016. It was Trump’s lopsided social media feed that came to life on stage. And Collins was put in an awkward position, given that the town hall was getting unfolded before a Republican audience who applauded Trump, giving an unintended sense of approval to his shameful antics.”

Other prominent voices, such as Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, called CNN “un-American” for allowing the former president a platform.

“In less than an hour, they allowed an authoritarian wannabe to lie constantly while an audience full of his supporters cheered,” Mary Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “It was not a town hall, it was a rally.”

Trump, on the other hand, was overwhelmingly positive about his network appearance, which was his first time on CNN since his 2016 presidential run. In a Truth Social article on Thursday, the former president claimed it was “a very smart thing” for CNN to host the forum, adding that the network received “very high ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time.”

“The radical left shouted ‘Take it off, take it off’ during the Salon, because they saw me making so many important points about the border, energy independence, the Afghanistan disaster, the inflation, the economy, Russia/Ukraine, and much more,” Trump added.

Preliminary Nielsen ratings data revealed that CNN outperformed Fox News, the nation’s most-watched cable network, during Trump’s time on the air, including at one point doubling Fox’s viewership.

