



A The longtime critic of Boris Johnson has launched his sixth bid to become the Conservative candidate for mayor claiming the strongest backing from grassroots campaigners. Andrew Boff said he had the support of 50 councilors in 15 boroughs as he officially entered the race for his party’s nomination. Recently reappointed as Speaker of the London Assembly, the cross-party body that controls the mayor, Mr Boff is a City Hall veteran who has been a member of the Assembly since 2008. He broke ranks to ask Mr Johnson to consider stepping down over the partygate scandal months before the Prime Minister was finally forced out of Downing Street. Supporters said Mr Boffs’ support for Tory advisers put him ahead in the race to become the party’s mayoral candidate. Learn more Others who said included fellow assembly members Susan Hall and Nick Rogers, and Samuel Kasumu, a councilor from Hertforshire, who named fellow assembly member Keith Prince as his running mate. Mr. Boff sits on the left of the party. He was the first person in London to enter into a same-sex civil partnership in 2005. He has pledged to drop UIez’s upcoming expansion to the Greater London border, strengthen local policing and build more family homes. He came second to Shaun Bailey in the Conservatives’ selection process for their 2021 mayoral candidate. Mr Boff also failed to secure his mayoral nomination for the 2000, 2004, 2008 elections, 2016 and 2021. He said: I will beat Sadiq Khan. He lost the trust of Londoners and failed to deliver on his promises. Too many Londoners feel unsafe on our streets and find it difficult to rent let alone buy a home in our city. As mayor, I will take responsibility and focus relentlessly on reducing crime and building the quality housing London needs. I firmly believe that the Conservative Party can still win big in London. We have diligent MPs and Assembly members, hard-working councilors and passionate party members, and we share the ambitious, entrepreneurial and global spirit of Londoners. Mr Boff, the son of a police officer and an NHS worker, was born in a council house in Hillingdon. He eventually became head of the council. He also led the City Hall curators. He attended public school and did not go to college. He worked as a dishwasher, bartender and laborer after leaving school before discovering a passion for computers and starting his own business. He said: My promise to all Tories in London if they select me is to bring all levels of our party together in my campaign, to not only defeat Sadiq Khan, but to reconnect with the people and communities of the capital , to gain their trust and keep it. Applications close May 24. A winner – chosen by members of the Conservative Party in London – will be announced on July 19. The next municipal elections will take place on May 2 next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/mayor/andrew-boff-tory-london-mayoral-candidate-boris-johnson-b1080630.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos