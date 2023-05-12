How will Imran Khan’s arrest affect Pakistan? | Imran Khan





The extraordinary arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges this week has sparked nationwide protests and the deployment of the military to the streets.

Hundreds of people were arrested and at least nine died. Khan’s arrest marks the start of what could be a violent confrontation that threatens Pakistan’s already fragile political stability.

How did the former cricketer get into politics?

Khan entered politics in the mid-1990s as the leader of a newly formed political party, the Pakistan Movement for Justice, or PTI. The young and popular former sportsman with an anti-establishment politics quickly caught the nation’s attention. He presented an alternative to the political establishment which was, perhaps ironically, riddled with allegations of corruption. Both parties at the time were grappling with claims that they had become personal fiefdoms and that Pakistan had become entrenched in dynastic politics, said Chatham House associate Dr Farzana Shaikh.

As an anti-corruption figure, Khan also seemed like an attractive choice for the military establishment. They decided to feed [him] into a political leader who would be more docile and someone who would not always disagree with the military, Shaikh said.

It took several years to get his party off the ground, but by 2018 Khan had enough support to win the election. It was not a landslide although Khan still had to work with opposition parties as leader of a coalition government but failed to build consensus.

As a result, the opposition did not cooperate, and Khan soon found his reform program crippled. As the political situation in parliament deteriorated, things were also turning sour with the military, the main reason being its decision to interfere in military appointments, which was a red line for them, Shaikh said. This, combined with hostile foreign policy choices against the United States, led to a political crisis that culminated in various groups coming together to oust Khan in 2022.

What has happened since he left power?

Since his ousting last year after a parliamentary vote of no confidence, Khan has campaigned against the new government for its economic mismanagement and its dealings with former allies in Pakistan’s influential military. Khan has accused the military and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of being behind the assassination attempt he survived last November, an allegation vehemently denied.

In turn, the government brought a slew of corruption charges against Khan, one of which he was appearing in court on Tuesday before his arrest. After Khan was forced out of office last year, the new regime claimed that while he was in government he made a quid pro quo deal with a major property mogul in Pakistan, resulting in a loss of more than 239 million dollars (190 million) for the public treasury. Khan denies the allegations, which are just part of a growing effort by the government and military to ensure he can no longer run for office.

What is the context of his arrest?

Khan has more than 100 cases registered against him, on everything from sedition to corruption, terrorism and even blasphemy. Regardless of the veracity of the latest accusations, there is no doubt that his arrest is a politically motivated attempt to ensure he does not stand for re-election.

Shaikh says this kind of subterfuge is not new in Pakistan. The cases filed against politicians usually accused of corruption are a game that all parties have played. Khan himself has been accused of using this power against opposition leaders.

How is Pakistan doing more generally?

Pakistan is facing an economic crisis. Inflation has reached 36.4%, meaning people cannot afford basic necessities, including healthcare. Last year’s devastating floods submerged much of the country under water. Pakistan is on the verge of defaulting on its debt and is still awaiting a $1.1 billion bailout from the IMF, which would have little impact on the $100 billion total. Its usual donors, such as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, have not offered the kind of assistance offered in the past.

Unexpectedly, the dire economic situation was Khan’s political saviour. During Imran Khan’s tenure, the economy was slowly collapsing, and a large part of this was because he had alienated himself so much from all political parties that no one wanted to help him achieve his economic agenda, he said. Shaikh said. Thus, during his last year in power, he saw his popularity plummet.

However, the inability of the current government to resolve this crisis, which worsened further in the past year, has ensured that the blame has shifted to it. Khan is a very popular man at the moment, and if an election were to be held, there is no doubt that he would arrive with a huge majority.

What happens next?

This political and economic crisis threatens to tip Pakistan into a period of instability and turmoil, although this is not inevitable. Stability can be restored, but much depends on political parties coming together and resuming dialogue, Shaikh said. However, there is no sign of this, with volatility only increasing after Khans’ arrest.

What happens next is unclear. Demonstrations will continue and the number of people arrested will increase. The very public nature of Khan’s arrest means it is likely to turn into a showdown that will tie Pakistani politics and mire the upcoming election in controversy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/12/how-will-imran-khan-arrest-affect-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

