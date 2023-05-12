Billionaire Thaksin waves Thai election as he talks back

It’s a wild card, said Dr. Greg Raymond, senior lecturer at ANU’s Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs.

Thaksin’s posts so far don’t seem to have inflamed the debate, perhaps an indication that a lot of time has passed since he was a major figure. But it’s impossible to ignore the fact that his actions could trigger a backlash of some kind.

Mr Thaksin spent 17 years in exile after being ousted in a coup and later convicted of corruption. He remains a polarizing force in a country where political instability risks a military coup, as happened in 2014 to install retired army officer Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister.

He retained the post after the 2019 elections, when more than 45% of voters backed pro-military parties. That vote is expected to drop significantly on Sunday.

Red Pheu Thai election posters plastered all around Bangkok urge voters to secure a landslide victory. However, the latest surveys suggest that support for Move Forward is growing, making it difficult to predict who will have the upper hand if, as seems likely, a coalition government will be needed.

The unelected Senate will also feature prominently in post-election deals. Its power to overthrow a prime minister proposed by the lower house depends on the number of seats controlled by a coalition or a single party.

Cost of living pressures are key for Bangkok pensioner Phanporn Nakiem as he ponders who will get his vote. Pheu Thais’ promise to give every adult 10,000 baht ($440) in a digital wallet to spend within six months was among the factors that won him over.

I like the policies of Pheu Thai, especially the recovery plan and the support they plan to give to farmers. The party also has experienced members who have led the government before.

He thinks some Move Forward policies are too radical and is not entirely convinced that party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is ready to become prime minister.

Warunee Maneekum, eager for change, is among those supporting Move Forward. The freelance entrepreneur and photographer said she wants a more transparent government that is not beholden to the past.

I would like to give the opportunity to form an administration to a new group of people who are passionate, united and do not seek favors or revenge,” she said.

Most analysts agree that Pheu Thai will win the most votes. The problem for those who want the army out is that it seems increasingly unlikely that the Pheu Thai will win enough seats to have the power to appoint a prime minister without their choice being approved by the Senate. .

A Pheu Thai-Move Forward coalition would likely not be acceptable to the conservative Senate, analysts say. A Pheu Thai prime minister is a possibility, especially as the party fielded three candidates, including real estate magnate Srettha Thavism.

The Senate would struggle to back Mr Thaksins’ daughter as prime minister. Line that up with his father threatening to become a permanent fixture again, and it becomes even less likely.

I’m a little mystified as to why he would be sending these tweets, said political analyst Ken Mathis Lohatepanont.

He won’t persuade anyone who wasn’t already going to vote for Pheu Thai. He will, however, energize conservatives who don’t want Thaksin and don’t want him at home. It seems like a very incendiary strategy to get this out now, Mr. Lohatepanont said.

My best guess is that he knows Pheu Thai is losing ground and he wants to shore up the vote by making sure his supporters know that if they vote for Pheu Thai they are likely to win it back.

Thaksin has a knack for political faux pas, notes one observer. He succeeded in destabilizing the government led by his sister by threatening to return. Now it starts again.