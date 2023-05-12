Politics
Billionaire Thaksin waves Thai election as he talks back
It’s a wild card, said Dr. Greg Raymond, senior lecturer at ANU’s Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs.
Thaksin’s posts so far don’t seem to have inflamed the debate, perhaps an indication that a lot of time has passed since he was a major figure. But it’s impossible to ignore the fact that his actions could trigger a backlash of some kind.
Mr Thaksin spent 17 years in exile after being ousted in a coup and later convicted of corruption. He remains a polarizing force in a country where political instability risks a military coup, as happened in 2014 to install retired army officer Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister.
He retained the post after the 2019 elections, when more than 45% of voters backed pro-military parties. That vote is expected to drop significantly on Sunday.
Red Pheu Thai election posters plastered all around Bangkok urge voters to secure a landslide victory. However, the latest surveys suggest that support for Move Forward is growing, making it difficult to predict who will have the upper hand if, as seems likely, a coalition government will be needed.
The unelected Senate will also feature prominently in post-election deals. Its power to overthrow a prime minister proposed by the lower house depends on the number of seats controlled by a coalition or a single party.
Popular Documents
Cost of living pressures are key for Bangkok pensioner Phanporn Nakiem as he ponders who will get his vote. Pheu Thais’ promise to give every adult 10,000 baht ($440) in a digital wallet to spend within six months was among the factors that won him over.
I like the policies of Pheu Thai, especially the recovery plan and the support they plan to give to farmers. The party also has experienced members who have led the government before.
He thinks some Move Forward policies are too radical and is not entirely convinced that party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is ready to become prime minister.
Warunee Maneekum, eager for change, is among those supporting Move Forward. The freelance entrepreneur and photographer said she wants a more transparent government that is not beholden to the past.
I would like to give the opportunity to form an administration to a new group of people who are passionate, united and do not seek favors or revenge,” she said.
Most analysts agree that Pheu Thai will win the most votes. The problem for those who want the army out is that it seems increasingly unlikely that the Pheu Thai will win enough seats to have the power to appoint a prime minister without their choice being approved by the Senate. .
A Pheu Thai-Move Forward coalition would likely not be acceptable to the conservative Senate, analysts say. A Pheu Thai prime minister is a possibility, especially as the party fielded three candidates, including real estate magnate Srettha Thavism.
The Senate would struggle to back Mr Thaksins’ daughter as prime minister. Line that up with his father threatening to become a permanent fixture again, and it becomes even less likely.
I’m a little mystified as to why he would be sending these tweets, said political analyst Ken Mathis Lohatepanont.
He won’t persuade anyone who wasn’t already going to vote for Pheu Thai. He will, however, energize conservatives who don’t want Thaksin and don’t want him at home. It seems like a very incendiary strategy to get this out now, Mr. Lohatepanont said.
My best guess is that he knows Pheu Thai is losing ground and he wants to shore up the vote by making sure his supporters know that if they vote for Pheu Thai they are likely to win it back.
Thaksin has a knack for political faux pas, notes one observer. He succeeded in destabilizing the government led by his sister by threatening to return. Now it starts again.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/billionaire-thaksin-stirs-thai-election-with-talk-of-return-20230511-p5d7tl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan rallies his base ahead of Sunday’s vote
- Billionaire Thaksin waves Thai election as he talks back
- Roush Review: City on Fire fizzles in a convoluted slow burn | Entertainment
- Prime Video announces Thursday night 2023 football schedule
- Japanese legend Keisuke Honda leaves his role in Cambodia with a legacy of dynamism and excitement – and not just his superb touch fashion
- Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer who makes Hollywood golden
- Warren Buffett’s stance on innovation
- Fifth Meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) Emergency Committee on the Multi-Country Outbreak of mpox (monkeypox)
- The Korean Herald
- Yellen warns US default would threaten global economy and undermine its leadership
- Chinese ministry removes Bollywood-inspired brownface video after criticism
- Juggling motherhood and cricket: how Australia’s Sarah Elliott hit a ton while intermittently breastfeeding