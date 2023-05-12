Erdogan rallies his base ahead of Sunday’s vote

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu are stuck in one of Turkey’s tightest votes in decades

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared on Friday to meet his staunch supporters in the final countdown to the toughest electoral challenge of his two-decade rule.

Erdogan has campaigned around the clock as he nears important polls on Sunday that put his Islamic style of rule on the line in NATO’s only Muslim-majority member.

Opinion polls show secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with a slight advantage and a hair’s breadth from crossing the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff on May 28.

The opposition was helped by the withdrawal of a third-party candidate on Thursday which hurt Kilicdaroglu’s efforts to hand the Turkish leader his first election defeat.

Erdogan was uncharacteristically shy about making predictions about the outcome of Turkey’s most important election in modern times.

“The ballot box will tell us on Sunday,” he said in response to a direct question from a TV presenter about his victory.

The 69-year-old also admitted he struggled to win over young voters who have no memory of the corruption and economic chaos that ravaged Turkey under secular governments in the 1990s.

“There is a generation in our country that hasn’t had any of the problems that we have had,” he said in another appearance this week.

Erdogan planned Friday to rally supporters in a historically conservative district of Istanbul before meeting worshipers at the opening of a new mosque in the city, one of thousands built across Turkey under his rule.

– Eroding support –

“We find it difficult to explain our values ​​to this new generation. Our young people make comparisons not with the old Turkey, but with countries that have much better conditions than here.”

Erdogan’s candid confession hints at a growing realization that he might not be able to pull off any of his victories from behind.

The Turkish leader is slowly losing the support of key segments of the population who rallied around him during a more prosperous decade following his ascension in 2003.

Some polls show young people who have known no other leader backing Erdogan’s rival by a two-to-one margin.

Kurds who once trusted his efforts to end their cultural persecution now also overwhelmingly support Kilicdaroglu’s campaign.

And an economic crisis – Turkey’s worst in a quarter-century and a major rebuke to Erdogan’s unorthodox economic beliefs – has caused other groups to lose faith in his government.

This left the president with few options but to try to rally his most hardcore nationalist and religious supporters to show up and vote in large numbers.

He calls on his supporters to “crush the ballot box” and accuses the West of funding his opponents in an effort to undermine Turkey’s sovereignty.

– Fight for democracy –

Some veteran Turkey watchers see the vote as an existential battle for Turkey’s democratic future after years of cracking down on dissent.

“Either Erdogan will lose, giving Turkey a chance to restore full democracy, or he will win and likely remain in power for the rest of his life,” said Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at the Washington Institute.

Kilicdaroglu seems to feel the undercurrents of discontent running through Turkish society.

The former civil servant has tried to run an inclusive campaign that ignores Erdogan’s personal attacks and focuses on promises to restore economic order and civil liberties.

“You can criticize me very easily,” he told young people during the campaign.

He has surrounded himself with economists trusted by Western investors and former Erdogan allies who could help eliminate the president’s nationalist vote.

The 74-year-old also accused unnamed Russian actors of trying to meddle on Erdogan’s behalf during the election – a charge “strongly” denied by the Kremlin on Friday.

– Powers of dilution –

Kilicdaroglu said his immediate goal after the election would be to start a process to strip the presidency of many of the powers Erdogan accrued after a failed coup in 2016.

The bloody coup attempt marked a turning point in Turkish history.

Erdogan responded with a purge that imprisoned thousands of soldiers for life and stripped tens of thousands of Turks of their government jobs.

Kilicdaroglu wants to return to parliament the power that Erdogan won in a contested constitutional referendum the following year.

This would force the opposition to win parallel legislative elections on Sunday.

Polls show Erdogan’s right-wing alliance ahead of the opposition bloc in parliamentary polls.

But the opposition would gain a majority if it secured the support of a new left-wing alliance that represents the Kurdish vote.

